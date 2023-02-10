Leeds United interim boss Michael Skubala will remain in charge for Sunday’s Premier League game against Manchester United.

The Yorkshire club are still searching for a replacement for Jesse Marsch, who they sacked on Monday after a 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest and with just four wins in 20 Premier League games.

On Friday, they were turned down by Feyenoord boss Arne Slot, who told Dutch media he would be sticking with the Eredivisie club as they target the league title.

Another reported target, West Brom manager Carlos Corberan, has signed a new contract at The Hawthorns, while former River Plate boss Marcelo Gallardo is understood to have ruled himself out of the running.

Skubala, the Leeds Under-21s boss, took charge for Wednesday night’s 2-2 draw at Old Trafford and will continue for a second league meeting when the sides do battle at Elland Road.

He said: “I’ve been having clear communication every day with (director of football) Victor (Orta). I expect to be in charge on Sunday.

“Back-to-back games are unusual, there may be one or two tweaks to the side, but there’s nothing we can change majorly. We can get work done tomorrow and a bit of shape.”

