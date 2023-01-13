It promises to be a big weekend of Premier League action with two derby games in the schedule.

Leeds United’s trip to Aston Villa on Friday night kicks off the action as Jesse Marsch’s side search for their first win since the conclusion of the World Cup in Qatar. On Saturday there is the Manchester derby as Man United meet reigning champions Man City at Old Trafford at 12.30pm.

There are also some big games at the bottom of the table with Everton hosting Southampton, Leicester City travelling to Nottingham Forest and Wolves taking on West Ham at Molineux.

On Sunday, Chelsea welcome Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge in desperate need of a win to relieve the pressure on manager Graham Potter while Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal meet at 4.30pm in the North London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It promises to be an exciting weekend in the Premier League with two derby games taking place. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Ahead of the the latest round of Premier League fixtures, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers to provide the most likely outcome in every game.

FiveThirtyEight makes their predictions by using their ratings for each team and then simulating fixtures thousands of times to produce the likelihood for every possible outcome of each match.

FiveThirtyEight’s Premier League predictions