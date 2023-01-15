The Premier League relegation battle remains in the balance with just two points separating the bottom seven in the top flight.

Southampton sit bottom of the table on goal difference, level on points with Everton in 19th and West Ham in 18th. The Saints inflicted more misery on the Toffees with a 2-1 win at Goodison Park on Saturday.

James Ward-Prowse scored twice in the second half to cancel out Amadou Onana’s opener as home fans expressed anger at the board with various chants and banners calling for their departure. Board members did not hear the chants in person as they had been ordered to stay away from the stadium due to a security risk.

West Ham lost 1-0 at Wolverhampton Wanderers to remain in danger as Wolves moved level on points with Leeds United and Leicester City. The Whites were beaten at Aston Villa on Friday night as the Foxes lost to Nottingham Forest, who are now five points clear of the bottom three.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: A detailed view of the official Premier League 2022/23 winter Nike match ball prior to the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Fulham FC at Selhurst Park on December 26, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Bournemouth sit 17th, one point above the relegation places after losing at Brentford. Leeds do have a game in hand over all the sides below them, as well as Forest who are one place and three points above them.

Following the latest set of games in the Premier League, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final table will look – from who will lift the title to who will be relegated.

FiveThirtyEight’s predicted Premier League table

Arsenal – 84

Man City – 82

Man United – 74

Newcastle – 69

Liverpool – 66

Tottenham – 64

Brighton – 64

Chelsea – 57

Brentford – 54

Fulham – 53

Aston Villa – 50

Crystal Palace – 45

Leeds – 41

Leicester – 40

West Ham – 39

Nottingham Forest – 37

Wolves – 36

Southampton – 35

Everton – 32

