Premier League relegation odds: Bookmakers predict how relegation battle will unfold for Sheffield United, Bournemouth, Burnley, Luton Town, Everton and Nottingham Forest
The dust has barely settled on the last Premier League season but predictions for the next one always begin flying around early.
As squads are reshaped throughout the summer, forecasts are made regarding whether a club will thrive or barely survive in England’s top flight. Particular attention will be paid to the division’s three newcomers – Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town.
Here is each Premier League club and the odds Sky Bet have given them to be relegated at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.
