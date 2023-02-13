News you can trust since 1754
Premier League relegation odds: Who are favourites to go down out of Leeds United, West Ham, Everton, Wolves, Bournemouth and Southampton

Leeds United caretaker boss Michael Skubala was “really proud” of his side after a 2-0 loss to Manchester United on Sunday but said a swift appointment would be beneficial, with ex-Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder the latest tipped to fill the vacancy at Elland Road.

By Ben McKenna
1 hour ago

After the old rivals drew 2-2 at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, the reverse fixture was on course to end in another hard-fought draw at a rocking Elland Road. But the visitors secured a late 2-0 win against managerless Leeds as substitute Alejandro Garnacho struck five minutes after Rashford headed the visitors ahead to take his goal tally for the season to 21.

“I think it’s helpful for everybody,” the Leeds interim boss said. “I think it’s helpful for everybody that everybody knows which direction of travel we’re going in.

“But in the same sense, I think the players are calm, the staff are calm and everybody else is calm so as long as it takes, it takes.

“I think the club needs to make the right decision and make sure that we get ourselves up this league and staying in the Premier League.”

Following the latest round of Premier League games, here's who the bookmakers tip to be relegated to the Championship in May...

1. Man City

Relegation odds - 2,500/1

Photo: Michael Regan

2. Arsenal

Relegation odds - 2,500/1

Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS

3. Tottenham Hotspur

Relegation odds - 1,000/1

Photo: Michael Regan

4. Man United

Relegation odds - 1,000/1

Photo: OLI SCARFF

