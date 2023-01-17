David Moyes understands the frustration amid the West Ham support but has asked the Hammers fanbase to ‘give back’ to the team.

The Hammers are only off the bottom of the Premier League on virtue of goal difference after a 1-0 defea to Wolves at Molineux on Saturday. West Ham have now taken one point from the last 21 on offer, as their struggles in the league continued.

Moyes led the Hammers to sixth- and seventh-placed finishes in the last two seasons and guided the club to Europa League semi-finals last year, where they lost to eventual winners to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Moyes has called on fans to back the team through their stick patch as they prepare to host an Everton in a huge game for clubs this weekend.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 14: West Ham manager David Moyes during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United at Molineux on January 14, 2023 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

“What we’ve given West Ham supporters in the last few years, I hope they can give us back,” he said.

“We are in a difficult period. If they give us back everything the staff and the players have given the club in the last couple of years then I’m sure that will help us. You always want the backing of your home support and we’ve always had it. Let’s hope that continues.

“We have probably risen expectations greatly in the last few years, being in Europe, sixth and seventh in the Premier League in the last two years. I can understand disappointment and frustration and maybe they cannot quite understand why it is quite like this.

“It is quite often the journey you have to take when you are trying to climb the tree and trying to get better. Probably with what we have achieved the last couple of years, and avoiding relegation three years ago, building on where we have been means that everybody is a bit disappointed, which they should be.”

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JANUARY 13: Jesse Marsch, Manager of Leeds United applauds the fans after the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Leeds United at Villa Park on January 13, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

He added: “I would never look at myself and say I’ve got credit in the bank. Lots of people are after jobs in this league. I’m not daft, I’ve had enough games in it to understand. You have to do well in it to keep your job. We have to try and do better than we’re doing at the moment.”

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has also come under increasing pressure following a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa on Friday night. Leeds have won just twice in 17 games and are winless in seven.

He said: “I’m focused entirely on our team. I understand the pressures which come with the expectation at a club like Leeds. I’m more positive than I’ve ever been since I’ve been here.

“When the team doesn’t win the coach is always going to take the heat but I can handle that. There’s no panic, it’s really trying to kick start the way we want to play. If we do that we have enough quality and intelligence to achieve our goals."

