There is a new Yorkshire representative in the top flight, with Sheffield United taking the place of Leeds United after the latter sealed promotion from the Championship as the former went down.
The Blades are joined by fellow newcomers Burnley and Luton Town, making up the 2023/24 Premier League line-up. But when does the action get started? Here is all the key information ahead of the beginning of a brand new Premier League season.
When does the Premier League start?
The new campaign begins at Turf Moor, where Burnley will host reigning champions Manchester City on Friday, August 11. Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm and the clash will pit Clarets boss Vincent Kompany against the English club he captained during his playing career.
A further five fixtures will be held on Saturday, August 12, before another two the following day and another on the Monday.
Here are the opening weekend fixtures in full:
Friday, August 11:
Burnley v Manchester City, 8pm
Saturday, August 12:
Arsenal v Nottingham Forest, 12:30pm
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United, 3pm
Brighton & Hove Albion v Luton Town, 3pm
Everton v Fulham, 3pm
Sheffield United v Crystal Palace, 3pm
Newcastle United v Aston Villa, 5:30pm
Sunday, August 13:
Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur, 2pm
Chelsea v Liverpool, 4:30pm
Monday, August 14:
Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers, 8pm
Which fixtures are on TV?
Sky Sports will be broadcasting Burnley’s clash with Manchester City, as well as Newcastle United’s meeting with Aston Villa. Both Sunday fixtures and the Monday night game will also be televised. BT Sport will be showing Nottingham Forest’s visit to Arsenal.