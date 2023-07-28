There is a new Yorkshire representative in the top flight, with Sheffield United taking the place of Leeds United after the latter sealed promotion from the Championship as the former went down.

The Blades are joined by fellow newcomers Burnley and Luton Town, making up the 2023/24 Premier League line-up. But when does the action get started? Here is all the key information ahead of the beginning of a brand new Premier League season.

When does the Premier League start?

Excitement is building as another Premier League season approaches. Image: Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images for Premier League

The new campaign begins at Turf Moor, where Burnley will host reigning champions Manchester City on Friday, August 11. Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm and the clash will pit Clarets boss Vincent Kompany against the English club he captained during his playing career.

A further five fixtures will be held on Saturday, August 12, before another two the following day and another on the Monday.

Here are the opening weekend fixtures in full:

Friday, August 11:

Burnley v Manchester City, 8pm

Saturday, August 12:

AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United, 3pm

Brighton & Hove Albion v Luton Town, 3pm

Everton v Fulham, 3pm

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace, 3pm

Newcastle United v Aston Villa, 5:30pm

Sunday, August 13:

Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur, 2pm

Chelsea v Liverpool, 4:30pm

Monday, August 14:

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers, 8pm

Which fixtures are on TV?