Leeds United are the most out-of-form side in the Premier League since the season resumed on Boxing Day with the Whites picking up just four points in that period.

The top-flight action was paused for six weeks for the World Cup in Qatar, with Premier League teams back to domestic action from Boxing Day onwards. In their nine games since, the Whites have lost five and drawn four.

No other side has a worse points tally in that period. It is the kind of form which resulted in the sacking of Jesse Marsch with former Watford boss Javi Gracia now tasked with leading the club to safety – starting with a huge relegation six-pointer against Southampton on Saturday at Elland Road.

Bournemouth have claimed just five points since December 26 while the Saints and West Ham have six points each. Everton have one point, with seven with six of those coming since Sean Dyche’s arrival as he oversaw recent home wins against Arsenal and Leeds.

Manchester United's English striker Marcus Rashford (3L) celebrates scoring the team's second goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Leicester City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on February 19, 2023. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Other poor performers include Leicester, Crystal Palace and Chelsea with Graham Potter’s side claiming just 10 points from nine games despite huge investment in January.

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United have been the form side since the Premier League returned from the World Cup break, with the Red Devils picking up 23 points from their 10 games, compared to 20 for rivals Manchester City, who have also played 10 games.

Fulham have enjoyed a fine couple of months with 19 points from nine games, giving them a better points per game ratio than City since Boxing Day while Arsenal have 17 points from the same number of fixtures.

Brentford are also among the high performers with 16 points from eight games, giving them a better points per game ratio since Boxing Day than league leaders Arsenal and the same ratio as reigning champions Manchester City.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Wilfried Gnonto of Leeds United celebrates with Crysencio Summerville after Raphael Varane of Manchester United concedes an own goal, the second goal for Leeds United, during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford on February 08, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Below is how every side has fared since the Premier League kicked off again on Boxing Day. Any surprises?

Premier League table since Boxing Day