Manchester City were left fuming as their bid to become Premier League champions for the third-straight season was dealt a massive blow by a derby defeat against Manchester United on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side had led 1-0 through Jack Grealish’s header before Bruno Fernandes controversial equaliser. Marcus Rashford then sealed victory for the hosts as he finished from close range.

Fernandes’ goal had been flagged offside after Rashford, who was in an offside position, moved toward the ball before leaving it for his teammate to fire past Ederson. As Rashford did not make contact with the ball, VAR deemed that he had not interfered with play – although City boss Guardiola disagreed.

“The decision is the referee’s, the VAR, (but) our defenders make a line (for Rashford),” he said. “If we know it’s Fernandes we don’t make the line, we follow the action, and after the action the interference for Eddy (Ederson). For Eddy he is going to shoot, that’s the point, but the rule is the rule and the interpretation belongs to the referees.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 27: The LED screen displays the decision of 'No Goal' following a VAR check for a goal scored by Ryan Yates of Nottingham Forest (not pictured) during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on December 27, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

“This is the decision in this stadium with the referee and the VAR. After conceding a goal we cannot concede the next one, this is the most important detail we have to improve in the future.”

City defender defender Manuel Akanji added: “The first goal is a joke it can be allowed. He runs to the last second and stops when the ball is right in front of him and right in front of Eddy (Ederson) to score the goal. He runs for 30 metres, he’s chasing the ball. It’s clearly offside. In the situation, I played him (Rashford) offside, but he plays until the last second. I understand he doesn’t touch the ball, but for me it is clearly offside.”

Elsewhere in the Premier League last weekend, Leeds United were on the wrong end of a far less controversial VAR call. They were beaten 2-1 by Aston Villa with Emi Buendia’s decisive header awarded by VAR after originally being flagged offside.

Following the latest interventions from VAR, we have worked out how the table might look this season without the involvement of the technology...

Aston Villa's Argentinian midfielder Emiliano Buendia celebrates after a VAR (Video Assistant Referee) review allows his goal, Villa's second, to stand during the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Leeds Utd at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on January 13, 2023. (Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images)

Premier League table without VAR

