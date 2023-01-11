The Premier League took a break from action last weekend for the third round of the FA Cup but VAR still hit the headlines following controversy between Liverpool and Wolves at Anfield.

Wolves have written to referees’ chief Howard Webb to demand an explanation after they were denied victory in their 2-2 FA Cup draw on Saturday evening. Toti Gomes scored late in the second half but was flagged offside with a lack of camera angles meaning VAR was unable to provide conclusive proof to overturn the on-field decision.

The offside call was against Matheus Nunes and Wolves have sent the club’s own footage to Webb – chief of referees’ body the PGMOL. Boss Julen Lopetegui said: “Of course I have seen the images on the internet. I have my opinion, we have sent our comments and we are waiting for an explanation. I talked after the match and now we have sent our comments but it’s very clear something has happened.”

As the Premier League returns to action this weekend, we have looked at how the video technology has impacted the table this season. Yorkshire’s only top-flight side Leeds United have had four calls go against them this season, with just one in their favour.

The most recent decision came in their 2-2 draw with West Ham United at Elland Road when the Hammers had a penalty awarded late in the first half for a foul by Pascal Struijk on Jarrod Bowen that was not spotted by the on-field officials.

Talking into account how overturned decisions could have impacted the table, here’s how things might look without VAR...

