Premier League table without VAR: Where Sheffield United sit compared to Everton, Chelsea, Wolves, Newcastle United, Burnley and more

VAR has once again been intensely debated this season.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 1st Nov 2023, 15:18 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 15:19 GMT

The system was brought in with the hope it would reduce the number of angrily disputed refereeing decisions in the Premier League.

It has failed to do that and objections are made to calls on a fairly regular basis.

The Premier League’s only Yorkshire representatives, Sheffield United, are among the clubs to have found themselves at the centre of VAR controversies this season.

But how much of an impact does VAR really have on the Premier League and its standings?

By taking VAR goal decisions that impacted results and instead going with the initial on-field referee call, we have developed an alternative Premier League table.

The table is a glimpse at an alternate Premier League season, one where VAR does not exist.

Here is where Sheffield United and the 19 other top flight clubs sit in our Premier League table without VAR.

Here is how the Premier League table would look without VAR.

1. Premier League table without VAR

Here is how the Premier League table would look without VAR. Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Points without VAR: 1 | Difference: 0

2. 20. Sheffield United

Points without VAR: 1 | Difference: 0 Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Points without VAR: 5 | Difference: 0

3. 19. Luton Town

Points without VAR: 5 | Difference: 0 Photo: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Points without VAR: 6 | Difference: 0

4. 18. AFC Bournemouth

Points without VAR: 6 | Difference: 0 Photo: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

