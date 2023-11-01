Premier League table without VAR: Where Sheffield United sit compared to Everton, Chelsea, Wolves, Newcastle United, Burnley and more
The system was brought in with the hope it would reduce the number of angrily disputed refereeing decisions in the Premier League.
It has failed to do that and objections are made to calls on a fairly regular basis.
The Premier League’s only Yorkshire representatives, Sheffield United, are among the clubs to have found themselves at the centre of VAR controversies this season.
But how much of an impact does VAR really have on the Premier League and its standings?
By taking VAR goal decisions that impacted results and instead going with the initial on-field referee call, we have developed an alternative Premier League table.
The table is a glimpse at an alternate Premier League season, one where VAR does not exist.
Here is where Sheffield United and the 19 other top flight clubs sit in our Premier League table without VAR.