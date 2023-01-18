Premier League team of the season so far dominated by Arsenal, Man City and Newcastle United as Manchester United and Liverpool stars feature - gallery
The Premier League season has reached the half-way point for several clubs with Arsenal eight points clear at the top of the table.
The Gunners have played just 18 games, the same number as Man City in second and Manchester United in fourth. Newcastle are third, one point behind City and level on points with the Red Devils, having played a game more than both Manchester sides.
The top four have built a gap between the chasing sides with Tottenham Hotspur five points behind fourth spot, with Liverpool and Chelsea sitting ninth and 10th respectively as Fulham, Brentford and Brighton making up the rest of the top half.
At the other end of the table, just two points separate the bottom seven sides – from Leeds United in 14th to Southampton in 20th. Jesse Marsch’s side are 14th on goal difference but have won just two of their last 17 games in all competitions.
With the season hitting the halfway mark for many sides, we have put together the best XI, using statistics from WhoScored. Take a look...