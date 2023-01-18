The Premier League season has reached the half-way point for several clubs with Arsenal eight points clear at the top of the table.

The Gunners have played just 18 games, the same number as Man City in second and Manchester United in fourth. Newcastle are third, one point behind City and level on points with the Red Devils, having played a game more than both Manchester sides.

The top four have built a gap between the chasing sides with Tottenham Hotspur five points behind fourth spot, with Liverpool and Chelsea sitting ninth and 10th respectively as Fulham, Brentford and Brighton making up the rest of the top half.

At the other end of the table, just two points separate the bottom seven sides – from Leeds United in 14th to Southampton in 20th. Jesse Marsch’s side are 14th on goal difference but have won just two of their last 17 games in all competitions.

With the season hitting the halfway mark for many sides, we have put together the best XI, using statistics from WhoScored. Take a look...

1. GK - Alisson Becker The Brazilian has been one of the bright sparks in a tough season for Liverpool. He has made 63 saves, the fourth most in the division. Has also saved one penalty in the league this term.

2. RB - Kieran Trippier The full-back has one goal and four assists for high-flying Newcastle so far. Averages 2.7 key passes and 2.1 tackles per game.

3. CB - Fabian Schar The Swiss international has formed part of the best defence in the division. Newcastle have conceded just 11 goals, three fewer than the second best defence in Arsenal.

4. CB - Sven Botman The 22-year-old joined Newcastle on a five-year deal in the summer and has played a key role in their resolute defence so far this term. He averages over three clearances per game.