Premier League team of the week dominated by Arsenal and Nottingham Forest as Chelsea, Man United and Southampton stars feature - gallery
Arsenal strengthened their position at the top of the table with victory over north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, a day after second-placed Manchester City slipped to defeat amid controversy in their derby at Manchester United.
There was another win for Newcastle United, and Chelsea enjoyed a much-needed good day at the office, while Liverpool and Everton’s struggles continued. Arsenal had been left with the chance to extend their lead at the top by a Manchester derby on Saturday that saw City beaten 2-1 at United in dramatic and controversial circumstances.
Jack Grealish’s opener for Pep Guardiola’s champions was cancelled out in the 78th minute by a contentious Bruno Fernandes goal – while there was much dispute over whether Marcus Rashford, having been in an offside position, was interfering with play.
VAR deemed that not to have been the case and Rashford then completed the turnaround with an 82nd-minute finish as the Red Devils delivered the most eye-catching result to date of their impressive revival under Erik ten Hag – a fifth successive league win – and moved them a point behind City in the table.
Arsenal took full advantage as they beat Spurs 2-0 after Hugo Lloris’ own goal after 14 minutes was followed by a fine Martin Odegaard strike. For Leeds United, their problems continued with a 2-1 loss at Aston Villa but the display gave head coach Jesse Marsch plenty of reasons for optimism.
He said: “This is our most complete performance since I’ve been here and the best example of the way I believe the team can play. I’m in a positive place with our group.”
Following the latest round of the games in the top flight, here is who makes the cut in the team of the week using ratings from WhoScored. Take a look..