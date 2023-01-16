Arsenal strengthened their position at the top of the table with victory over north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, a day after second-placed Manchester City slipped to defeat amid controversy in their derby at Manchester United.

There was another win for Newcastle United, and Chelsea enjoyed a much-needed good day at the office, while Liverpool and Everton’s struggles continued. Arsenal had been left with the chance to extend their lead at the top by a Manchester derby on Saturday that saw City beaten 2-1 at United in dramatic and controversial circumstances.

Jack Grealish’s opener for Pep Guardiola’s champions was cancelled out in the 78th minute by a contentious Bruno Fernandes goal – while there was much dispute over whether Marcus Rashford, having been in an offside position, was interfering with play.

VAR deemed that not to have been the case and Rashford then completed the turnaround with an 82nd-minute finish as the Red Devils delivered the most eye-catching result to date of their impressive revival under Erik ten Hag – a fifth successive league win – and moved them a point behind City in the table.

Arsenal took full advantage as they beat Spurs 2-0 after Hugo Lloris’ own goal after 14 minutes was followed by a fine Martin Odegaard strike. For Leeds United, their problems continued with a 2-1 loss at Aston Villa but the display gave head coach Jesse Marsch plenty of reasons for optimism.

He said: “This is our most complete performance since I’ve been here and the best example of the way I believe the team can play. I’m in a positive place with our group.”

Following the latest round of the games in the top flight, here is who makes the cut in the team of the week using ratings from WhoScored. Take a look..

1. GK - Aaron Ramsdale The ex-Sheffield United man made a remarkable seven saves to help Arsenal withstand some second-half pressure from Spurs. Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

2. RB - Serge Aurier The full-back made three tackles, two interceptions and six clearances as Nottingham Forest beat Leicester City to move 13th and five points clear of the bottom three. Photo: PAUL ELLIS Photo Sales

3. CB - Max Kilman Wolves picked up a vital 1-0 win over West Ham and Kilman played his part with five tackles, three blocks, eight clearances and five aerial duels won. Photo: BEN STANSALL Photo Sales

4. CB - Thiago Silva The Chelsea centre-back played his part as the Blues beat Crystal Palace 1-0. He won six aerial duels, made four tackles and seven clearances. Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales