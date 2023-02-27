It proved a decisive weekend in the Premier League relegation battle as Leeds United climbed out of the bottom three with a 1-0 win over Southampton at Elland Road.

Junior Firpo’s first top-flight goal halted Leeds’ 10-game winless league run and ensured a winning start for new boss Javi Gracia in his first game in charge.

Danny Ings scored twice on his first start for West Ham as they climbed out of the relegation zone with a thumping 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest. The 30-year-old striker appeared to be a distinctly panicky signing for the struggling Hammers when he joined from Aston Villa for £12million last month.

But Ings found the net twice in two second-half minutes to lift both his new side out of the bottom three and the mood at the London Stadium. Declan Rice added a fine third and substitute Michail Antonio rounded off a much-needed win for boss David Moyes.

In-form Ollie Watkins scored for the fifth successive match in a 2-0 victory over Everton which ended new manager Sean Dyche’s 100 per cent home record and dropped the club back into the relegation zone.

The 27-year-old’s 63rd-minute penalty saw him become the club’s first player to achieve the feat in the top flight since Paul Rideout in January 1985. Substitute Emi Buendia made the game safe eight minutes from time to halt Villa’s three-match losing run.

In the title race, Man City won 4-1 at Bournemouth on Saturday evening to reduce the gap to leaders Arsenal back to two points after the Gunners had won 1-0 at Leicester City.

On Sunday, Chelsea’s winless run extended to six games as Tottenham heaped yet more misery on Graham Potter with a 2-0 win in north London. Potter’s side went down to second-half goals from Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane in a match where they rarely threatened and, despite a promising first period, visibly crumbled once Spurs took the lead.

Following the latest round of games, we have put together the best XI from the weekend’s games using ratings from WhoScored. Take a look..

1 . GK - Emiliano Martinez: 7.6 The Aston Villa goalkeeper made four saves and kept a clean sheet as his side won 2-0 at Everton. Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

2 . RB - Matty Cash: 7.8 The Villa defender made six tackles and five clearances as they won 2-0 at Everton. Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

3 . CB - Tyrone Mings: 8 The Villa defender won eight aerial duels and six clearances as his side kept a clean sheet at Everton. Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

4 . CB - Ruben Dias: 7.9 Made four tackles and seven clearances as Man City won 4-1 at Bournemouth. Photo: Adam Davy Photo Sales