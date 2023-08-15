All Sections
Premier League team of the week: Manchester United, Fulham, Crystal Palace and Manchester City stars feature

The first team of the week of the 2023/24 Premier League season has been named.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 15th Aug 2023, 10:44 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 10:44 BST

England’s top flight is back, having returned with all the drama fans have come to expect from the world’s most-watched division.

Manchester City kicked the campaign off with a 3-0 win over Burnley, led for the first time in the Premier League by ex-City captain Vincent Kompany. Over the weekend, Sheffield United and Luton Town also marked their returns to the top flight with defeats.

Other results included a narrow win for Manchester United over Wolverhampton Wanderers in controversial circumstances and a comfortable victory for Newcastle United over Aston Villa.

But who stood out during the opening weekend?

Using WhoScored ratings, here is the first team of the week of the current Premier League campaign.

WhoScored rating: 9.1

1. GK: Bernd Leno (Fulham)

WhoScored rating: 9.1 Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 8.3

2. RB: Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United)

WhoScored rating: 8.3 Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 8.5

3. CB: Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace)

WhoScored rating: 8.5 Photo: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 7.7

4. CB: Craig Dawson (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

WhoScored rating: 7.7 Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

