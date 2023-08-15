The first team of the week of the 2023/24 Premier League season has been named.

England’s top flight is back, having returned with all the drama fans have come to expect from the world’s most-watched division.

Manchester City kicked the campaign off with a 3-0 win over Burnley, led for the first time in the Premier League by ex-City captain Vincent Kompany. Over the weekend, Sheffield United and Luton Town also marked their returns to the top flight with defeats.

Other results included a narrow win for Manchester United over Wolverhampton Wanderers in controversial circumstances and a comfortable victory for Newcastle United over Aston Villa.

But who stood out during the opening weekend?

Using WhoScored ratings, here is the first team of the week of the current Premier League campaign.

1 . GK: Bernd Leno (Fulham) WhoScored rating: 9.1 Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . RB: Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United) WhoScored rating: 8.3 Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . CB: Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) WhoScored rating: 8.5 Photo: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Photo Sales