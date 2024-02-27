Football fans flock to England from across the globe to see Premier League venues, even if just for tours. Many boast fascinating histories, while others are newer and in the process of developing a legacy.

Some grounds are loved for their sheer size, while others are smaller but have unique atmospheres and endearing quirks. Luton Town’s Kenilworth Road, for example, can hold less than 12,000 fans but is admired for its old-school charm.

As for the fans that visit them regularly, they are often fiercely defensive when it comes to debates over the best and worst stadiums. Grounds play key roles in the lives of supporters and are often more than just places to watch football.

The Yorkshire Post has combed through the Google reviews ratings of all 20 Premier League stadiums in order to develop a ranking of the grounds from best to worst.

1 . Best and worst Premier League stadiums Here are the Google review ratings of every Premier League stadium.

2 . 1=: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Tottenham Hotspur) Google reviews rating: 4.7/5