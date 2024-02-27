All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Premier League's best and worst stadiums - where Sheffield United, Everton, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Burnley and Luton Town rank

The Premier League is home to some of the world’s most iconic stadiums.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 27th Feb 2024, 16:34 GMT

Football fans flock to England from across the globe to see Premier League venues, even if just for tours. Many boast fascinating histories, while others are newer and in the process of developing a legacy.

Some grounds are loved for their sheer size, while others are smaller but have unique atmospheres and endearing quirks. Luton Town’s Kenilworth Road, for example, can hold less than 12,000 fans but is admired for its old-school charm.

As for the fans that visit them regularly, they are often fiercely defensive when it comes to debates over the best and worst stadiums. Grounds play key roles in the lives of supporters and are often more than just places to watch football.

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

The Yorkshire Post has combed through the Google reviews ratings of all 20 Premier League stadiums in order to develop a ranking of the grounds from best to worst.

Here are the Google review ratings of every Premier League stadium.

1. Best and worst Premier League stadiums

Here are the Google review ratings of every Premier League stadium. Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Google reviews rating: 4.7/5

2. 1=: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Tottenham Hotspur)

Google reviews rating: 4.7/5 Photo: Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Google reviews rating: 4.7/5

3. 1=: Anfield (Liverpool)

Google reviews rating: 4.7/5 Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Google reviews rating: 4.7/5

4. 1=: City Ground (Nottingham Forest)

Google reviews rating: 4.7/5 Photo: Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Luton TownPremier LeagueEvertonWest HamCrystal PalaceBurnleyEngland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.