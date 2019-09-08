Pressure growing admits Rotherham United boss Paul Warne after derby dismay at Doncaster Rovers

ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Paul Warne has acknowledged that he is under pressure to turn around the Millers’ fortunes after a disappointing 2-1 derby reverse at Doncaster Rovers.

After being on the receiving end of pivotal late goals in the rivals’ previous two meetings, Rovers were afforded a redemptive moment thanks to Ben Whiteman’s 88th-minute match-winning penalty.

PLEASED: Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore, pictured at the Keepmoat on Saturday. Picture: Marie Caley

It maintained Doncaster’s unbeaten start to the League One season under Darren Moore, while the Millers – for the third successive game in all competitions – were left to rue a costly goal near the end of a game which went against them.

Warne held a post-match inquest with his players in a locked away dressing room before emerging to speak with the press over an hour after the final whistle.

Warne, whose side had led at the interval thanks to a goal from debutant Jake Hastie – ahead of Rovers taking charge in the second period and equalising through James Coppinger – said: “If we do not learn from the second half, we are in trouble, aren’t we?

“I won’t be their teacher for long if we keep throwing away leads or cannot see out games.

“It was not a rant or a rave. Me and Rich (assistant manager Richie Barker) are both teachers.

“We just sat them down and were talking to them and saying some home truths – about ourselves and them.

“We need to be psychologically a bit stronger when the pressure comes on.

“We need to get better because we have got a big game against Bolton and a big game against Sunderland coming up.”

On his Rovers side’s outstanding final half-hour, Moore said: “The players kept at it and I was really pleased that chance fell to Copps and he was calm. When we scored the equaliser, I felt the momentum in the ground started to go in our favour.

“It gave the players that much-needed lift.

“Even though I am happy with the start, I am not completely satisfied and there are areas we can better at and we need to keep working and the players and staff know it.

“But in terms of the points tally and start to the season, yes I have to be.”

Elsewhere, Bradford City maintained their solid start to their League Two campaign, coming from behind to defeat Northampton Town at Valley Parade.

An own goal from Michael Harriman and a Paudie O’Connor strike sealed the win.

