Preston boss Ryan Lowe knew victory for the ambitious Lilywhites would see them go level with the Tigers in the Championship table. However, neither team could create the one piece of magic needed for a precious three points.

Lowe stuck with the same side which dazzled with an impressive 3-0 away win over Coventry.

His team had rediscovered the rich vein of form which saw them make a flying start to the season, although they had failed to score in their past three matches with the Tigers.

Preston North End and Hull City shared the spoils. Image: Tim Markland/PA Wire

However, Lowe’s battlers created enough opportunities to score and stretched their healthy unbeaten run to seven matches, even though they failed to find the back of the net.

Meanwhile, Liam Rosenior’s side extended their unbeaten own run to five games, staying sixth in the table.

Midfielder Ben Whiteman went close for the hosts early on, slicing wide of the target from a good position. Moments later he had another crack, only to fail to get any power his strike as Hull goalkeeper Ryan Allsop saved easily.

Lewie Coyle volleyed wide with a powerful effort for the visitors, before Fabio Carvalho tried his luck from distance with a stinging drive which Preston shot-stopper Freddie Woodman did well to parry away.

Anass Zaroury saw his goalbound shot deflected just wide as Hull went close to breaking the deadlock just before the break.

Carvalho had a great chance a minute later to do just that, but he headed straight at a thankful Woodman.

Liam Miller picked out Jordan Storey with a pinpoint cross on the stroke of half-time, but he headed over for the hosts.

Preston defender Andrew Hughes headed over soon after the restart and Whiteman had a shot deflected narrowly wide.

Striker Emil Riis was thwarted by a smart save from Allsop, while at the other end Coyle smashed a right foot shot agonisingly wide of the left upright.

Jaden Philogene thought he had bagged the opening goal but the midfielder was left bewildered after Woodman produced a fine save to deny him.

Whiteman shot wide as the hosts kept pressing and Ali McCann had a volley blocked inside the box, but the ball still would not go in.