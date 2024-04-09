Whilst injuries continue to bite, depriving him of the likes of Jack Rudoni, Jonathan Hogg, Tom Lees, Radinio Balker and Josh Ruffels, the coach is as blessed as ever with attacking options.

Burgzorg, Bojan Radulovic, goalscorer Rhys Healey, Danny Ward, Sorba Thomas and Josh Koroma all played in Saturday's 1-0 win over Millwall, which Pat Jones watched from the bench. Each have different characteristics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Finding the right combinations to build on Saturday's win, which lifted the Terriers out of the relegation zone with five games to play, is easier said than done, particularly when the likes of Radulovic, Healey and Ward are not yet fit enough to play for 90 minutes. And Breitenreiter is looking for players who can defend from the front, as well as score.

His choices will be based as much on who catches the eye in training and the state of the game as Preston. Attitude plays a part too, which is why he called Burgzorg out for poor body language recently.

"First it's important to show a good performance in the training session," said Breitenreiter. “When strikers train really well and give 100 per cent like Bojan, sometimes you'll start when you don't expect it.

"That's also a sign to everyone to give your best in every training session. I don't like players to think they will 100 per cent play because they always play – never with me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have many strikers not ready for 100 per cent but maybe they are ready for 20, 30, 45 minutes. Then we have to take the right decisions to give us the best performance over 90 minutes. It's like a puzzle.

REPRIMAND: Huddersfield Town forward Delano Burgzorg was told off for his body language but coach Andre Breitenreiter has been happy with the response

"It's also a question of solutions to (the problems posed by) the opposition but for me it's better to look at our team like last Saturday when we played 4-4-2 with four strikers (with Thomas and Koroma wide)."

What Town need will change as the game does, making Breitenreiter's use of substitutes crucial.

"Sometimes it's important to have the right players for the right phase," he stressed. "When we take the lead we cannot expect to make many crosses so maybe we don't really need Danny Ward or Bojan Radulovic, you need more players like Josh Koroma or Pat Jones – quicker from attacking positions.

DEMANDS: Huddersfield Town coach Andre Breitenreiter

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It depends on the scoreline but we always start with a 0-0 so we try to find the right ones to start, then make the right substitutions.

"In the last eight games we've scored five goals from substitutes so all the players are ready to come on and maybe show they are better than the boys who started."

Attitude is vital to Breitenreiter, who says getting more than 70 per cent of Burgzorg's potential must wait until next season but is keen to ensure he at least gets that now.

"It's important the strikers play with a good mentality and discipline in their defensive work," he said.

FITNESS WORK: Bojan Radulovic (right)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Delano has high potential and I was fine with his performance (on Saturday). I didn't like his performance the home game before against Coventry when he walked off when he was substituted.

"These are things I spoke about and that was the reason he didn't start against Stoke. I don't wait for players doing their own thing.

"But he understood and changed his mindset.

"I like him but sometimes it needs a hard decision from the dad or the head coach. They're all little boys to me and they need help to improve.

"Now the players get it.

"There are reasons why he is playing for Huddersfield. He is a highly-talented player but he can improve many things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Now is not the time to develop the players individually because we have to stay in the league but I'm sure it's possible to use his potential.

"For me he's (operating) at a maximum of 70 per cent. He's quick, he's technically at a high level and can score goals but there are more things he can improve next season."

Radulovic is hopeful he will be able to last 90 minutes sooner rather than later but his performance has been lifted by a first Terriers goal at Stoke City on Easter Monday. Healey got his three days earlier.

"I'm fit – not at my best maybe, but that's normal when you're not playing," said the January signing. "When I came my fitness levels were not that high and I had to get used to this league and the sharpness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think I can get to the level of playing 90 minutes because I've had two games playing 60. They are being cautious but why not? I think I can get to that level this season."

On how his maiden goal has helped him, he said: "I feel better when I know I'm doing the right things on the pitch and helping the team.

"You feel good and have the confidence to play. Confidence is everything when you're playing. It gives stability on the pitch and you feel strong and able to do things.