Preston North End v Sheffield United: Baldock confident of tide turning for Blades

George Baldock dressed up as villain Harley Quinn for Sheffield United’s Christmas party but the Blades defender is becoming something of a hero at Bramall Lane.

The 24-year-old defender has impressed since his summer move from MK Dons, despite being hindered by injuries. The right-back returned after a month out in last Friday’s 2-1 defeat to Bristol City, and is set to keep his shirt for today’s trip to Preston.

“It’s been a horrible month or so for me personally, having to sit on the sidelines and not being able to contribute,” he said.

“I’m not a good watcher and to be fair I’ve been playing catch up since the first day having missed much of pre-season.

“But I’m a team-player and when needed I will put my body out there even if I’ve not trained as much as everyone else or built those minutes up during the summer.”

Sixth-placed United are currently on a four-match winless run, after defeats to Fulham, Millwall and Bristol City – plus a 1-1 stalemate with Birmingham City.

Baldock said: “The gaffer felt the standards slipped at Millwall and he was right, but apart from that the performances, despite the results going against us, have been pretty good.

“If we carry on reproducing the performances of Bristol City and Birmingham then the tide will turn in our favour again.

“There is no complacency creeping in.

“We’re not worrying or looking over our shoulders, we will just keep going about our business and hopefully a result goes our way.”

The Blades donned fancy dress for their Christmas party, last weekend in Dublin and Baldock believes it was another example of the camaraderie at United.

“The skipper came up with a great idea that whoever your room-mate was, to come as a double act,” he said. “Me and John Lundstram were Harley Quinn and the Joker.

“It was a great weekend. I have never seen a team spirit like it to be fair.

“I think that shows when we play together, everybody puts their body on the line.”