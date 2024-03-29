Preston’s famous home houses the National Football Museum’s archive, while the club itself also provides a glimpse into what a successful future can look like in the Championship if everything aligns.

A bigger club than Rotherham for sure, but not by a huge distance, Preston have shown what is possible if you move up from the third tier and are striving to consolidate in the level above over time and build incrementally.

It’s something that has eluded the Millers since the 1960s in truth.

Rotherham United manager Leam Richardson, whose side visit Preston North End on Good Friday. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

Leam Richardson, whose side’s relegation could be confirmed today, but more likely next week, said: “Any football club that is functioning very well and sustaining and going in a really good direction is a model for anyone. I am sure Rotherham has been a model for other (lower) clubs over the years.

"It’s something we are very mindful of and we want to be the best version of ourselves.

"With Preston being our next game, it’s a fantastic football club with Peter Ridsdale running it and the staff in place there who I know very well and the fanbase is excellent.

"They have been very supportive through thick and thin, which is what all football clubs should be. It’s something we are very mindful of - and I am - that we have to rebuild an organisation in a positive way and light and make proactive decisions.

"There’s a lot of things that need to move forward and departments that need to improve and a lot of connections that need to be made around the football club.