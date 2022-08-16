Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A few more positive results before September could well have spin-offs in the final weeks of the transfer window in making the Millers’ brochure more ‘glossy’.

The immediate priority for Paul Warne whose side thumped Reading in their biggest second-tier win under his watch on Saturday, is signing another wing-back with Peter Kioso sidelined.

Ideally, Warne would also like to sign another forward, although he has scotched renewed speculation linking the club with Wigan’s Stephen Humphrys and Morecambe’s Cole Stockton. Talk of a move for Sheffield United’s Will Osula has also been dismissed.

Rotherham United's Chiedozie Ogbene (left) and Dan Barlaser applaud the fans following the rout of Reading on Saturday (Picture: PA)

Warne said: “Obviously, for every team trying to recruit players, if you are bottom of the league after five games, it is harder to encourage players to come. If you have had a good start, you might be more attractive.

“There might be a couple of players that I am trying to get in who might have watched our highlights from the weekend and might have realised that we play pretty attractive football and try and score goals, and might want to become part of it. Wins breed confidence and might encourage other people to join the journey.”

Influential duo Chiedozie Ogbene and Dan Barlaser have played their part in an uplifting start to the new season, never moreso than on Saturday.

The pair’s contracts run out next June and Warne says that their strong opening to 2022-23 will not heighten the urgency to instigate further talks regarding fresh terms ahead of the forthcoming deadline, with the club having already spoken to both.

Rotherham United's Dan Barlaser (left) and Reading's Mamadou Loum battle for the ball (Picture: PA)

Warne added: “No, not at all. Because I know the conversations we are going to have, so I might as well wait for the window to shut and have the same conversation. And possibly the same outcome.

“I can’t persuade lads to sign if I cannot get them the packages they want, it’s as simple as that.

“The same way as I tried to get Iky (Michael Ihiekwe) to stay from November onwards and I couldn’t convince him. I will do my best to keep them.

“I think a lot of people would want to sign Barlaser and Ogbene, as would I.

“But they will probably wait until they are out of contract. So if I get one more year out of both of them, I’ll be well pleased.”

Last six games: Preston WWDDWW; Rotherham WDWDWW.

Referee: O Langford (West Midlands).