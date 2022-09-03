Pual Thirlwell urges Harrogate Town to get back to basics at both ends of the field against Sutton United

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both have been lacking in a tough start to the season but after a busy deadline night, the Sulphurites will look to put it right at Sutton United on Saturday.

As well as having only scored in one of their last seven matches, Harrogate have been guilty of giving their opponents a leg up in the last two games, against Newport County and Hartlepool United.

They trailed 4-0 at half-time at home to Newport and Hartlepool 2-0 inside 33 minutes in the Football League Trophy.

PRECAUTION: Josh Falkingham is expected to be fit for Harrogate Town after coming off with a tight hamstring in midweel

"There's no excuse," insisted assistant manager Thirlwell.

"We were disappointed to lose at Barrow and there was nothing in the game but Newport, if you're going to make the errors we did and be 4-0 down at half-time, it's a bit of a freak score and not one we've been involved in before.

"The other night was a disappointment from that sense as well, giving away two sloppy goals when there's nothing in it - if anything, we've started the better. We have to start games well and brightly, things we're known for."

Dior Angus, Samuel Folarin, Josh Colley and Danny Grant arrived on deadline day, and should give the squad much-needed attacking firepower.