Pual Thirlwell urges Harrogate Town to get back to basics at both ends of the field against Sutton United
Paul Thirlwell says Harrogate Town have to get back to some of the things they are known for - bright starts and scoring goals.
Both have been lacking in a tough start to the season but after a busy deadline night, the Sulphurites will look to put it right at Sutton United on Saturday.
As well as having only scored in one of their last seven matches, Harrogate have been guilty of giving their opponents a leg up in the last two games, against Newport County and Hartlepool United.
They trailed 4-0 at half-time at home to Newport and Hartlepool 2-0 inside 33 minutes in the Football League Trophy.
"There's no excuse," insisted assistant manager Thirlwell.
"We were disappointed to lose at Barrow and there was nothing in the game but Newport, if you're going to make the errors we did and be 4-0 down at half-time, it's a bit of a freak score and not one we've been involved in before.
"The other night was a disappointment from that sense as well, giving away two sloppy goals when there's nothing in it - if anything, we've started the better. We have to start games well and brightly, things we're known for."
Dior Angus, Samuel Folarin, Josh Colley and Danny Grant arrived on deadline day, and should give the squad much-needed attacking firepower.
"We'll look back at opportunities and ask if we could have done better but certainly we need to create more chances," stressed Thirlwell."We've always scored goal in every season since we went full-time. it's the most difficult thing to do and we've got to get back to that so we've been working on it on and off the pitch."Josh Falkingham is expected to play despite coming off with a tight hamstring at Victoria Park and Joe Mattock, Alex Pattison and Stephen Dooley will be assessed.