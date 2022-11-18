Fans will no longer be able to buy alcohol inside the stadium perimeters at the World Cup in Qatar after FIFA reversed it’s decision to allow the sale of Budweiser at matches.

Budweiser would have been the only alcoholic beverage available to supporters inside the eight World Cup stadiums due to its sponsorship of FIFA.

Just two days before the tournament kicks off, FIFA announced that no one attending matches will now be able to consume alcohol in any part of the stadia, with the exception of corporate spectators in hospitality areas. The sale of alcohol is strictly controlled in Qatar, but was due to be available inside stadia as well as the area immediately outside match venues and fan zones, as well as within hotels.

It is understood Qatar, as hosts, are concerned about the impact of alcohol sales on fans attending matches for whom drinking is not part of the culture – not just Qataris but people from other parts of the Middle East and Asia more widely. Supporters will still be able to consume alcohol in designated fan zones.

Cans of Budweiser beer featuring the FIFA World Cup logo are displayed in Doha on November 18, 2022 ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament.

FIFA released a statement which read: “Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar’s FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters.

“There is no impact to the sale of Bud Zero which will remain available at all Qatar’s World Cup stadiums. Host country authorities and FIFA will continue to ensure that the stadiums and surrounding areas provide an enjoyable, respectful and pleasant experience for all fans.

“The tournament organisers appreciate AB InBev’s understanding and continuous support to our joint commitment to cater for everyone during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.”

However, a tweet from Budweiser’s official account read: “Well, this is awkward.”

