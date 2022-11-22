England have been made the second favourites to win the World Cup in Qatar after Argentina were stunned by Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Salem Al Dawsari’s stunner sealed an extraordinary comeback win for the Middle Eastern nation in a breathless clash that ranks among the greatest upsets in World Cup history.

La Albiceleste kicked off their quest for glory in Qatar at the Lusail Stadium, where many had predicted their star skipper could be lifting the trophy aloft on December 18.

But Messi and Co got their World Cup off to a nightmare start as Saudi Arabia recorded the greatest win in their history as Saleh Al Shehri and Al Dawsari’s brilliant quickfire second-half double secured a remarkable 2-1 triumph.

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 21: Raheem Sterling of England celebrates after scoring their team's third goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and IR Iran at Khalifa International Stadium on November 21, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The Gulf state had won only three of their previous 16 matches on the world stage and looked set for another defeat when Messi scored a 10th minute penalty. Argentina had three goals ruled out for offside in the first half as Saudi Arabia made the decision to play a high defensive line – which worked to great effect.

Argentina were among the leading favourites to win the tournament alongside Brazil but their shock loss – coupled with England’s thumping 6-2 win over Iran on Monday – has shifted Gareth Southgate’s men to second favourites behind Brazil.

However, Southgate is not one to get carried away, insisting after Monday’s win: “By the end we looked sloppy but just before the end we were pretty good. I’ve said to them I’ve got to try and balance how I feel because we’ve played so well and we’ve dominated the game, and there were so many good performances.

“And equally we can’t be conceding two goals in the manner that we did, so we will really have to reset. I understood that the game went on – I think we had 25 minutes of injury time across the course of the game – so I can understand why the focus might drift.

Argentina's midfielder #11 Angel Di Maria (R) reacts during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on November 22, 2022. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP) (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images)

“But we’re going to have to be so on it against the States. Yeah, it is a good start but we’ve got other levels we need to get to.”

World Cup winner (odds correct as of 1.30pm, November 22)

Brazil – 3/1

England – 7/1

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - NOVEMBER 22: Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at Lusail Stadium on November 22, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Argentina – 15/2

France – 15/2

Spain – 8/1

Netherlands – 10/1

Germany – 11/1

Portugal – 14/1

Belgium – 20/1

Denmark – 25/1

Uruguay – 40/1

Croatia – 50/1

Ecuador – 100/1

Mexico – 100/1

Serbia – 100/1

Switzerland – 100/1

Poland – 150/1

USA – 150/1

Wales – 150/1

Japan – 200/1

Senegal – 200/1

Cameroon – 250/1

Morocco – 250/1

South Korea – 250/1

Saudi Arabia – 400/1

Australia – 500/1

Canada – 500/1

Costa Rica – 500/1

Ghana – 500/1

Iran – 500/1

Tunisia – 500/1