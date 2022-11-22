News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Qatar World Cup 2022: England made second favourites to win tournament after Saudi Arabia stun Argentina

England have been made the second favourites to win the World Cup in Qatar after Argentina were stunned by Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

By Ben McKenna
2 days ago

Salem Al Dawsari’s stunner sealed an extraordinary comeback win for the Middle Eastern nation in a breathless clash that ranks among the greatest upsets in World Cup history.

La Albiceleste kicked off their quest for glory in Qatar at the Lusail Stadium, where many had predicted their star skipper could be lifting the trophy aloft on December 18.

Hide Ad

But Messi and Co got their World Cup off to a nightmare start as Saudi Arabia recorded the greatest win in their history as Saleh Al Shehri and Al Dawsari’s brilliant quickfire second-half double secured a remarkable 2-1 triumph.

Most Popular

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 21: Raheem Sterling of England celebrates after scoring their team's third goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and IR Iran at Khalifa International Stadium on November 21, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Hide Ad

The Gulf state had won only three of their previous 16 matches on the world stage and looked set for another defeat when Messi scored a 10th minute penalty. Argentina had three goals ruled out for offside in the first half as Saudi Arabia made the decision to play a high defensive line – which worked to great effect.

Argentina were among the leading favourites to win the tournament alongside Brazil but their shock loss – coupled with England’s thumping 6-2 win over Iran on Monday – has shifted Gareth Southgate’s men to second favourites behind Brazil.

Hide Ad

However, Southgate is not one to get carried away, insisting after Monday’s win: “By the end we looked sloppy but just before the end we were pretty good. I’ve said to them I’ve got to try and balance how I feel because we’ve played so well and we’ve dominated the game, and there were so many good performances.

“And equally we can’t be conceding two goals in the manner that we did, so we will really have to reset. I understood that the game went on – I think we had 25 minutes of injury time across the course of the game – so I can understand why the focus might drift.

Hide Ad
Argentina's midfielder #11 Angel Di Maria (R) reacts during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on November 22, 2022. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP) (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images)

“But we’re going to have to be so on it against the States. Yeah, it is a good start but we’ve got other levels we need to get to.”

Hide Ad

World Cup winner (odds correct as of 1.30pm, November 22)

Brazil – 3/1

Hide Ad

England – 7/1

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - NOVEMBER 22: Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at Lusail Stadium on November 22, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Hide Ad

Argentina – 15/2

France – 15/2

Hide Ad

Spain – 8/1

Netherlands – 10/1

Hide Ad

Germany – 11/1

Portugal – 14/1

Hide Ad

Belgium – 20/1

Denmark – 25/1

Hide Ad

Uruguay – 40/1

Croatia – 50/1

Hide Ad

Ecuador – 100/1

Mexico – 100/1

Hide Ad

Serbia – 100/1

Switzerland – 100/1

Hide Ad

Poland – 150/1

USA – 150/1

Hide Ad

Wales – 150/1

Japan – 200/1

Hide Ad

Senegal – 200/1

Cameroon – 250/1

Hide Ad

Morocco – 250/1

South Korea – 250/1

Hide Ad

Saudi Arabia – 400/1

Australia – 500/1

Hide Ad

Canada – 500/1

Costa Rica – 500/1

Hide Ad

Ghana – 500/1

Iran – 500/1

Hide Ad

Tunisia – 500/1

Qatar – 1000/1

Saudi ArabiaQatarEnglandBrazil