Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ilias Chair, Ethan Laird and the fit-again Chris Willock scored for Mick Beale’s side before half-time, before Tyler Smith netted a consolation for the Tigers with five minutes remaining.

Hull have made a decent start to the season and were third in the Championship table coming into this game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chair set the ball rolling with a fine strike after 10 minutes – his third goal of the season.

OPENING SALVO: Ilias Chair scores Queens Park Rangers' first goal against Hull City Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

After Stefan Johansen dispossessed Alfie Jones in midfield, Chair galloped towards the edge of the penalty area, cut in on his right foot and sent a fabulous effort into the far corner of the net.

On-loan Manchester United right-back Laird doubled the lead five minutes later with the first senior goal of his career. Willock played the ball with the outside of his right boot to Kenneth Paal, who crossed from the left for his fellow full-back to apply the finish from close range.

And QPR added a third goal five minutes before half-time –again after captain Johansen had won the ball.

This time Willock capitalised, rifling a low right-footed shot from the edge of the box past former R’s keeper Matt Ingram and into the bottom corner.

Queens Park Rangers' Chris Willock is challenged by Hull City's Ryan Longman at Loftus Road Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

The outstanding Willock has now scored in all four of his appearances this season.

The talismanic forward has been eased back in recent weeks, having suffered a hamstring tear in March.

They were by far the better side against City but had a scare just before half-time when Sam Field’s poor back-pass fell to Oscar Estupinan, who has scored seven goals already this season but was unable to find a way past Rangers keeper Seny Dieng.

Lyndon Dykes should have added a fourth for the hosts early in the second half but contrived to miss an open goal.