QPR v Hull City: Shota Arveladze sees plenty of encouraging signs from Tigers

The Georgian, who had a spell playing for Rangers but is working in England for the first time, says he has not found adjusting to the Championship too tough but there is a limit to what coaches can do during games, and he has been pleased how his players have thought for themselves.

Arveladze makes his first visit to Queens Park Rangers’ tight Loftus Road home today having been in charge for five games – the number he said it would take him to properly get to know his players – and the early impressions have all been positive.

“Even the boys who have been out of the team, when I see them working it makes me feel comfortable because I know they can help each other,” he said.

Hull City manager Shota Arveladze Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

“I have been surprised by how well they have concentrated and worked out the games. I feel that when they are quite close in front of me. It’s different when you look on a screen. I am really enjoying this Hull side.”

Arveladze has managed in Turkey, Israel and Uzbekistan.

“It’s not been very different, not too much,” he says.

“It’s not the same because I’ve never been in a competition with 24 teams, I’ve been in with 20 or 18 and if you finish in the top five or three you usually qualify for Europe.

“It makes this a good experience. Your game is your (training) session and the understanding comes quicker.”

Much like Huddersfield Town, QPR have defied expectations by maintaining a play-off push all season but a 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough is all they have had to show for their last four matches.

Right-back Lewie Coyle has a hamstring injury.