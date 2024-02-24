Loftus Road happens to be one of them.

It was there back in March 2019 where a stoppage-time winner from Semi Ajayi saw the Millers end an epic 1,069-day wait for an away win in the second-tier stretching back 44 games to April 2016.

All told, in their last five seasons at this level - spanning 108 matches - Rotherham have taken three points on the road on just nine occasions, with six of those arriving in 2020-21 when fans couldn’t attend games due to Covid regulations.

Rotherham United manager Leam Richardson, pictured during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ipswich Town earlier this week. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire.

So, such episodes are precious, it’s fair to say.

Leam Richardson is conscious of the noise regarding the Millers’ travelsickness, but all he can do is focus on the here and now and the cards he has been dealt with.

Their strong performance, certainly in the second half of Tuesday’s game at Ipswich Town - when Portman Road legend and ex-home captain turned radio summariser Mick Mills felt that the Millers ‘bullied’ the high-flying hosts - belied their ailments, in fairness.

Richardson said: “If we start the game as we finished on Tuesday and give the same performance levels, fingers crossed we can get a positive result.

"I’ve read a little bit about that (away form) since I have been here and I don’t shy away from it.

"It’s easy to blame or make excuses, but we are massively part of it and we’ll work terrifically hard to try and prepare properly to travel down and give a really strong performance. As they normally lead to results.

"I say to the players, results are my pressure, not theirs. Their pressure is to be fit, available and have got the information to make sure they can give a really strong individual performance which collectively turns into results."

Despite the league position of the Millers, cast adrift at the foot of the table, Richardson - sees no truck in negativity. Given that he only came into the club in December when their predicament was already dire, his stance is understandable.

Recent performances, albeit in defeat, have provided him with some encouragement.

Away from the pitch, conversations with the club’s hierarchy regarding infrastructural improvements which will hopefully help the club become fit for Championship purpose in that regard in years to come, have also been positive.

Richardson, who spoke with chairman Tony Stewart on those topics this week, commented: “There’s quite a few buzz words in football about philosophies, cultures, structures, formations and everything else. They are only words unless you implement something.

"I made my views when I came in early and now I have had a couple of months to look around.

"It’s been a bit frustrating at times in not being able to get on our training pitch in the last three weeks. It’s something we are mindful of and want to move forward.