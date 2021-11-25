Quiet man Lewis O'Brien on his 'hurt' after more late Huddersfield Town angst

Town were good value for earning a hard-earned point against a high-flying R's side beaten just once on home soil this term.

But the visitors succumbed and conceded another costly goal in the final quarter as Luke Amos scored the only goal of the game.

It followed concessions late on in the Terriers' previous two away games at Cardiff City and Peterborough United, which have no cost Carlos Corberan' s side a combined total of six points.

KEY MAN: Huddersfield Town's Lewis O'Brien Picture: Simon Hulme.

Town sit in eighth place in the Championship, two points outside of the play-off positions.

O'Brien, now preparing for Town's weekend home game with Middlesbrough, said: "It was a good one for the neutrals (at QPR) and an end to end game. But you have got to win those games if you want to be up there in the table.

"For us to lose hurt a lot and from the reactions on the pitch, you could see the lads really wanted to win. And even to get a point away at QPR is a massive thing to do. We are really hurt by the result.

"They are a very relentless in how they attack and it is attack after attack and they really try and pin you in your own half.

"There were good periods when you were pinned in. But we looked more solid as a unit and sometimes, it's hard mentally and physically to get out of the defensive mode once you have been in it for so long. But I think we created some good counter-attacking movements and probably should have finished some off.

"You look at the side they have and where they are in the table and we competed in the whole game and it was just one goal that could have been stopped."

On the added pain at developments being captain, he continued: "It is a big weight to hold, especially after Hoggy. But it is something I really enjoy.