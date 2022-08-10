Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With squad rotation all the rage, a host of players are getting game-time they have not been used to in the League Cup first round.

Williams’s five minutes from the bench against Preston North End the previous Saturday was his only senior football since January until a 73-minute run-out at Bradford City.

“It’s been a very long time since I’ve played a competitive game, nine months almost, so it was very nice for me to get back on the pitch in front of the fans,” said Williams, who played at right wing-back in the 2-1 defeat.

Randell Williams holds off Alex Gilliead during Hull City's game with Bradford City (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“When you’ve been injured for a long time any player will tell you that is the worst thing for you. It can be a confidence thing, you can’t make mistakes, but you can’t think that as a player, you’ve got to give it your all.

“If you can’t be under pressure you shouldn’t be playing football but for us boys who haven’t been in and around the first team it was an opportunity for us to prove why we want to be in it.

“The gaffer’s brought in quite a few players and we’ve got a big squad so the new boys have got to get used to the system and the way the manager plays.”

It was a frustrating night for Hull, who dominated the ball but lost the game despite Williams creating the goal which put his side 1-0 up.

Randell Williams holds the ball as he makes the most of rare start for Hull City in the Carabao Cup (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“We started really well, had a lot of possession in the first 30 minutes then we scored the goal and sort of took the pressure off a little bit,” he said. “You can’t do that at any level.

“We have to look at why we’re not creating the chances when we had so much possession. We’ll hopefully work on it.

“When you watch it back you’ll see why we are the way we are and the manager will correct it.