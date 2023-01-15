Raphinha transfer latest as Barcelona set '€100m price tag' for ex-Leeds United star amid Arsenal interest

Barcelona have put a €100m price tag on former Leeds United winger Raphinha amid reported interest from Premier League leaders Arsenal.

The Gunners missed out on the signing of Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk as the player signed for Chelsea for a reported £62million – possibly rising to £88m – on Sunday. Now, according to Spanish outlet Sport, Arsenal have set their sights on signing Raphinha but that they will need to fork out €100m to land the player.

The Brazilian winger joined the Camp Nou outfit from Leeds for an estimated deal worth £55m in the summer after rejecting interest from both Arsenal and Chelsea to seal a move to Spain. Reports in Spain last week claimed that Raphinha was one of three players Barca were willing to sell in the January window – but only if the transfer fee was adequate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raphinha has three goals and five assists in 22 appearances for Barca this term. Arsenal moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League on Sunday night with a 2-0 win over North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and are reportedly eyeing reinforcements for the second half of their title challenge.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - JANUARY 12: Raphinha of FC Barcelona runs with the ball during the Super Copa de España semi-final match between Real Betis and FC Barcelona at King Fahd International Stadium on January 12, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad