Former Leeds United star Raphinha has sparked fury on the touchline while playing for Barcelona.

Over a year has passed since the Brazilian swapped the Premier League for La Liga and he is now a regular fixture in the Barcelona side. He has impressed in Spain but was given his marching orders in Barcelona’s recent 0-0 draw with Getafe.

He was judged to have struck Getafe’s Gaston Alvarez with an elbow, earning himself a red card after causing fury to erupt on the touchline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match was a fiery affair and Getafe were also reduced to 10 men in the second-half when Jaime Mata was dismissed.

Barcelona boss Xavi was also sent off for dissent and was forced to watch the remainder of the match from the stands at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Raphinha took to social media to apologise for his mistake, posting on Instagram: “Well I would like to come on here and apologize to my teammates, staff, fans and everyone that follows me here on Instagram.

"I was wrong and it could have cost the team more. Not the way I wanted to start the season. I am aware and responsible for what happened last night, with mistakes we learn to improve and certainly I will improve with my mistakes.