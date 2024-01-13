Ratings: A couple of 7s at the back, but plenty of 5s elsewhere on an abject day for Rotherham United v Stoke City

HERE are the Rotherham United ratings from Saturday’s home game against Stoke City at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Johansson: No chance with Baker’s brilliant strike. 6

Peltier: Back in the starting line-up and was steady enough. 6

Odoffin: A player proficient in two important positions. 7

Sead Haksabanovic of Stoke City runs past Hakeem Odoffin of Rotherham United during the Sky Bet Championship match at the AESSEAL New York Stadium. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images.

Morrison: Leadership at the back and won his challenges. 7

Revan: Again on the left hand-side of a three. Held his position well enough. 6

Bramall: Vidigal was a tricky customer down his side. 6

Rathbone: Could not dictate as he can. 5

Tiehi: Did the hard yards, but did not threaten going forward. 5

Clucas: Looked the pick of the bunch in central midfield. Went as close as anyone for Millers. 6

Nombe: Ran hard, but not much dropped for him. 5

Hugill: Struggled to make an impression. 5

Substitutes: Eaves (Hugill 64) 5.

Cafu (Rathbone 64) 5.

Appiah (Peltier 73) 5.

Lindsay (Clucas 73) 5.

Kelly (Nombe 82), 6.