Ratings: A couple of 7s at the back, but plenty of 5s elsewhere on an abject day for Rotherham United v Stoke City
Johansson: No chance with Baker’s brilliant strike. 6
Peltier: Back in the starting line-up and was steady enough. 6
Odoffin: A player proficient in two important positions. 7
Morrison: Leadership at the back and won his challenges. 7
Revan: Again on the left hand-side of a three. Held his position well enough. 6
Bramall: Vidigal was a tricky customer down his side. 6
Rathbone: Could not dictate as he can. 5
Tiehi: Did the hard yards, but did not threaten going forward. 5
Clucas: Looked the pick of the bunch in central midfield. Went as close as anyone for Millers. 6
Nombe: Ran hard, but not much dropped for him. 5
Hugill: Struggled to make an impression. 5
Substitutes: Eaves (Hugill 64) 5.
Cafu (Rathbone 64) 5.
Appiah (Peltier 73) 5.
Lindsay (Clucas 73) 5.
Kelly (Nombe 82), 6.
Not used: Phillips, Bola, McGuckin.