Ratings: A couple of 7s but pretty average marks on a painful and tense night for Rotherham United

Johansson: Key save midway through the first half to thwart Kaba. 6
Peltier: Got into a first-half row with ex-team mate Sol Bamba on a night when tensions were high. 6
Wood: Cardiff’s big and quick forwards were a handful. 6
Humphreys: Not at his most decisive in the first period in particular. 5
Coventry: Conceded a penalty just before the break, but the woodwork saved him. 5
Harding: Not particularly convincing at the back, but produced a gem of a cross for the leveller. Showed his crossing prowess. 7
Lindsay: Industry, but could not dictate. 6
Rathbone: Tenacity and energy and dug deep for the team. Took a booking for the team after dragging down Etete. 6
Bramall: Produced some dangerous deliveries, much like Harding. 7
Ogbene: Showed his striking instincts to bury a header. Lively as per. 7
Hugill: Strong start and rattled the woodwork against a former club. But Cardiff’s backline got a grip, eventually. 6
Substitutes: Kelly (Hugill 67). 6
Fosu (Rathbone 70). 6
Wiles (Coventry 85).
Quina (Peltier 85).
Not used: Hemfrey, Ferguson, Hjelde.