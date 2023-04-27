Ratings: A couple of 7s but pretty average marks on a painful and tense night for Rotherham United

HERE are the Rotherham United player ratings from Thursday’s key survival six-pointer with Championship rivals Cardiff City at the AESSEAL New York Stadium

Johansson: Key save midway through the first half to thwart Kaba. 6

Peltier: Got into a first-half row with ex-team mate Sol Bamba on a night when tensions were high. 6

Wood: Cardiff’s big and quick forwards were a handful. 6

Rotherham United's Chiedozie Ogbene celebrates his leveller against Cardiff. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Humphreys: Not at his most decisive in the first period in particular. 5

Coventry: Conceded a penalty just before the break, but the woodwork saved him. 5

Harding: Not particularly convincing at the back, but produced a gem of a cross for the leveller. Showed his crossing prowess. 7

Lindsay: Industry, but could not dictate. 6

Rathbone: Tenacity and energy and dug deep for the team. Took a booking for the team after dragging down Etete. 6

Bramall: Produced some dangerous deliveries, much like Harding. 7

Ogbene: Showed his striking instincts to bury a header. Lively as per. 7

Hugill: Strong start and rattled the woodwork against a former club. But Cardiff’s backline got a grip, eventually. 6

Substitutes: Kelly (Hugill 67). 6

Fosu (Rathbone 70). 6

Wiles (Coventry 85).

Quina (Peltier 85).