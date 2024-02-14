Nicholls: Had trouble with a Neil strike before the break. Booked for time-wasting. Made two massive late saves. 7

Pearson: Stuck to his guns with Clarke and had the considerable bonus of opening the scoring. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Balker: Restored to the starting line-up and was pretty good. Just a shame he came off early with an injury just after the hour. 7

Huddersfield Town's Sorba Thomas and Jack Rudoni celebrate their side's winning goal, scored by Matty Pearson (not pictured) during the Sky Bet Championship match at against Sunderland. Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Lees: A typical Lees performance. 7

Spencer: Some surging runs and linked well with Thomas. Looks a real talent. 8

Kasumu: Missed a good chance, but put himself about and had an influence for spells. 7

Matos: Simply loves a challenge and is coming along very nicely indeed. Booked for taking out Neil. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rudoni: Operated on the right. Key part in opener. Worked hard to help Pearson with Clarke and went close with a second-half header. 7

Wiles: Produced some nifty touches in the ten role, especially in first half. 7

Thomas: Set the tone from the off with a surging run. A talisman. 8

Koroma: Had a good battle with O’Nien and seemed to enjoy it. Hit post with free-kick. 7

Substitutes: Nakayama (Balker 61) 6.

Hogg (Matos 74) 6.

Ward (Koroma 74) 6.

Jackson (Spencer 80) 6.

Burgzorg (Wiles 80) 6.