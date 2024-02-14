Ratings: A couple of big 8's and 7's elsewhere as Huddersfield Town's resurgence under Jon Worthington continues versus Sunderland
Nicholls: Had trouble with a Neil strike before the break. Booked for time-wasting. Made two massive late saves. 7
Pearson: Stuck to his guns with Clarke and had the considerable bonus of opening the scoring. 7
Balker: Restored to the starting line-up and was pretty good. Just a shame he came off early with an injury just after the hour. 7
Lees: A typical Lees performance. 7
Spencer: Some surging runs and linked well with Thomas. Looks a real talent. 8
Kasumu: Missed a good chance, but put himself about and had an influence for spells. 7
Matos: Simply loves a challenge and is coming along very nicely indeed. Booked for taking out Neil. 7
Rudoni: Operated on the right. Key part in opener. Worked hard to help Pearson with Clarke and went close with a second-half header. 7
Wiles: Produced some nifty touches in the ten role, especially in first half. 7
Thomas: Set the tone from the off with a surging run. A talisman. 8
Koroma: Had a good battle with O’Nien and seemed to enjoy it. Hit post with free-kick. 7
Substitutes: Nakayama (Balker 61) 6.
Hogg (Matos 74) 6.
Ward (Koroma 74) 6.
Jackson (Spencer 80) 6.
Burgzorg (Wiles 80) 6.
Not used: Maxwell, Radulovic, Diarra, Jones.