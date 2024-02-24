Ratings: A deadly match-winning 8 and several 7s as Barnsley FC secure a hugely important win over League One promotion rivals Derby County
Roberts: Not too much to do, really. 6
Pines: Big occasion for his full debut. Shaky in the first half. Will get better. 6
De Gevigney: Got Pines out of trouble early on. 7
Earl: Started the move which led to the equaliser. Looks like he’s been at the club for ages. Booked. 7
Williams: Gave Elder some issues. A good afternoon’s work from the captain. 7
Kane: Did not pull the strings as he can, but still pretty steady. 6
Connell: Poise and assured for the most part. 7
Phillips: Screaming strike and a deadly header. Bravo. 8
Cadden: Alert defensively and one to watch on the left for Derby. Involved in both goals. 7
McAtee: Recalled to the side, but it didn’t happen for him today. 5
Cole: Not as threatening as he can be, but plenty of selfless work. 6
Substitutes: Cosgrove (McAtee 57) 6.
Cotter (Phillips 87), Grant (Cole 90+5), O’Keeffe (Cadden 90+6).
Not used: Killip, Marsh, McCart.