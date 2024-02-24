All Sections
Ratings: A deadly match-winning 8 and several 7s as Barnsley FC secure a hugely important win over League One promotion rivals Derby County

HERE are the Barnsley player ratings from Saturday’s League One home game against Derby County at Oakwell.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 24th Feb 2024, 17:10 GMT

Roberts: Not too much to do, really. 6

Pines: Big occasion for his full debut. Shaky in the first half. Will get better. 6

De Gevigney: Got Pines out of trouble early on. 7

Barnsley's two-goal midfielder Adam Phillips celebrates his stunning leveller against Derby. Picture: Tony Johnson.
Barnsley's two-goal midfielder Adam Phillips celebrates his stunning leveller against Derby. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Earl: Started the move which led to the equaliser. Looks like he’s been at the club for ages. Booked. 7

Williams: Gave Elder some issues. A good afternoon’s work from the captain. 7

Kane: Did not pull the strings as he can, but still pretty steady. 6

Connell: Poise and assured for the most part. 7

Phillips: Screaming strike and a deadly header. Bravo. 8

Cadden: Alert defensively and one to watch on the left for Derby. Involved in both goals. 7

McAtee: Recalled to the side, but it didn’t happen for him today. 5

Cole: Not as threatening as he can be, but plenty of selfless work. 6

Substitutes: Cosgrove (McAtee 57) 6.

Cotter (Phillips 87), Grant (Cole 90+5), O’Keeffe (Cadden 90+6).

Not used: Killip, Marsh, McCart.

