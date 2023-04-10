Ratings: A few 7s, but mainly 6s on a fractious, controversial afternoon at Oakwell as Barnsley triumph over Shrewsbury

HERE are the Barnsley FC player ratings from their League One game against Shrewsbury Town at Oakwell on Easter Monday.

Isted: Confident with the ball at his feet. Not too many alarms in truth. No chance with late goal. 6

B Thomas: Surged forward continually. A player with plenty of confidence at the minute, for sure. 7

Andersen: Sported a head bandage in the first half and in the wars early in the second. Booked in first period. Orderly and steady. 7

Barnsley celebrate Nicky Cadden's opener against Shrewsbury. Picture: Steve Riding.

Kitching: Needed no second invitation to bomb forward. Saw his blockbuster shot spilled by Marosi ahead of Reds’ second. Becoming a bit of a cult hero. 7

Williams: Did not reach his high standards, but his energy is always to be applauded. 6

Kane: Drew a good save from Marosi before the break as Barnsley built up a head of steam ahead of the interval. Some moments of composure. 7

Connell: Booked for tugging back an opponent early in the second half. Not at his vintage best, but not bad either. 6

Shrewsbury's Marko Marosi is beaten by Nicky Cadden's cross for Barnsley's opener. Picture: Steve Riding.

Phillips: Got the winner in the reverse fixture in Shropshire, but no goal bonus. Sloppy at times. 6

Cadden: A willing runner and raider and posed significantly issues for Shrewsbury going forward at times. A goal at Oakwell as well. And then controversially got sent off. 7

Cole: Went close early on, closer still when the Reds took the lead. Not to be denied and got his goal soon after to continue his purple patch at Oakwell and put the hosts 2-0 up. 7

Watters: Went close after going solo early in the second and then somehow failed to convert after lobbing Marosi. 6

Substitutes: Benson (Phillips 64), 6 .

Norwood (Watters 65), 6.

Russell (Cole 80), 6.

L Thomas (Connell 81), 6.

Larkeche (Kane 90+5).