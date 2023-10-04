Ratings: A handful of 7s for Rotherham United players against Bristol City, but no win sadly
Johansson: Protected well in first half in particular. On his toes more in second half. No chance with Conway strike. 6
Lembikisa: One surging early run set the tone. Bell was more of a force in second half. 6
Peltier: A welcome returnee in the backline. Organised well and got an hour in the tank. 7
Blackett: Showed confidence early on. Will have been pleased to have Peltier alongside him. His first goal in England should have yielded a leveller, but alas. 7
Bramall: The game’s stand-out player in the first half and posed City real problems going forward. 7
Tiehi: Did the unfussy, necessary stuff pretty well. 7
Cafu: Operated in an advanced role in a 4-2-1-3 which worked nicely for spells. Got just over an hour on his first-team return. 6
Rathbone: Tigerish, workaholic...Typical Rathbone. 7
Green: Had his moments. So close to scoring in the first half. 6
Hugill: Posed issues with his physicality as he does. 7
Onyedinma: Headed one decent chance over in first half and another in the second. 6
Substitutes: Hall (Peltier 62). A first appearance of the season after injury. 6
Clucas (Cafu 62), 6.
Nombe (Hugill 74), 6.
Revan (Bramall 80), 6.
Appiah (Green 80), 7. Assist for goal.
Not used: Phillips, Eaves, Kelly, McGuckin.