Ratings: A handful of 7s for Rotherham United players against Bristol City, but no win sadly

HERE are the Rotherham United player ratings for Wednesday’s Championship home game with Bristol City at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 4th Oct 2023, 23:01 BST

Johansson: Protected well in first half in particular. On his toes more in second half. No chance with Conway strike. 6

Lembikisa: One surging early run set the tone. Bell was more of a force in second half. 6

Peltier: A welcome returnee in the backline. Organised well and got an hour in the tank. 7

Cohen Bramall.Cohen Bramall.
Cohen Bramall.

Blackett: Showed confidence early on. Will have been pleased to have Peltier alongside him. His first goal in England should have yielded a leveller, but alas. 7

Bramall: The game’s stand-out player in the first half and posed City real problems going forward. 7

Tiehi: Did the unfussy, necessary stuff pretty well. 7

Cafu: Operated in an advanced role in a 4-2-1-3 which worked nicely for spells. Got just over an hour on his first-team return. 6

Rathbone: Tigerish, workaholic...Typical Rathbone. 7

Green: Had his moments. So close to scoring in the first half. 6

Hugill: Posed issues with his physicality as he does. 7

Onyedinma: Headed one decent chance over in first half and another in the second. 6

Substitutes: Hall (Peltier 62). A first appearance of the season after injury. 6

Clucas (Cafu 62), 6.

Nombe (Hugill 74), 6.

Revan (Bramall 80), 6.

Appiah (Green 80), 7. Assist for goal.

Not used: Phillips, Eaves, Kelly, McGuckin.

