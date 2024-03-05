S Walker: Clean sheet run ended. Brilliant save in final quarter. 6

Tomkinson: Booked and did not get in the best position for the goal. 5

Bradford City striker Tyler Smith, who claimed a key late leveller against old club Doncaster Rovers.

Stubbs: Sported a hand bandage after a challenge with Biggins which ended a booking. Rovers weren’t happy.

Kelly: Up against a tricky player in Molyneux. 6

Halliday: Some barnstorming runs in first half and was an outlet at times. A bit of stick from Rovers fans. 6

McDonald: Did his best, but looked like he missed Gilliead or Smallwood being around him. 5

Gilliead: Handed a brief on the left before moving inside following a triple substitution. 6

Wright: Fired City’s best chance wide in the first half. Not much else. 5

Oduor: Difficult evening which saw him get booked. 5

Kavanagh: Did not get into the game. 5

Cook: Not given much to feed off. One good run. 6

Substitutes: Wilson (Kavanagh 63) 6.

Richards (McDonald 63) 5.

Smith (Wright 63): Saved day for City with a fine leveller 7.

Chapman (Stubbs 75). Set up Smith’s super strike 6.

Not used: Doyle, Ridehalgh, Pointon.

Lo-Tutala: Might have done better for Smith’s strike. 6

Sterry: Kept Kavanagh quiet, but beaten by Chapman for equaliser. 6

Wood: Organised the backline well enough. 7

Anderson: Did his job in the main, but Smith nipped in front of him for leveller. 6

Maxwell: Booked. But other than that, did well enough. Nearly scored with a screamer. 7

Bailey: Part of a good Rovers midfield performance. 7

Craig: Quality performance from the youngster. 8

Biggins: Prominent and set up opener. 7

Adelakun: Moments of quality. 7

Molyneux: Tidy finish to put Rovers ahead. Dangerous. 7

Ironside: Led the line well and went close. 7

Substitutes: Westbrooke (Biggins 72) 6.

Rowe (Craig 87).