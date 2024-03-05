Ratings: A saving 7 for Bradford City striker and Doncaster Rovers old boy - one 8 for visitors and several 7s
S Walker: Clean sheet run ended. Brilliant save in final quarter. 6
Tomkinson: Booked and did not get in the best position for the goal. 5
Stubbs: Sported a hand bandage after a challenge with Biggins which ended a booking. Rovers weren’t happy.
Kelly: Up against a tricky player in Molyneux. 6
Halliday: Some barnstorming runs in first half and was an outlet at times. A bit of stick from Rovers fans. 6
McDonald: Did his best, but looked like he missed Gilliead or Smallwood being around him. 5
Gilliead: Handed a brief on the left before moving inside following a triple substitution. 6
Wright: Fired City’s best chance wide in the first half. Not much else. 5
Oduor: Difficult evening which saw him get booked. 5
Kavanagh: Did not get into the game. 5
Cook: Not given much to feed off. One good run. 6
Substitutes: Wilson (Kavanagh 63) 6.
Richards (McDonald 63) 5.
Smith (Wright 63): Saved day for City with a fine leveller 7.
Chapman (Stubbs 75). Set up Smith’s super strike 6.
Not used: Doyle, Ridehalgh, Pointon.
Lo-Tutala: Might have done better for Smith’s strike. 6
Sterry: Kept Kavanagh quiet, but beaten by Chapman for equaliser. 6
Wood: Organised the backline well enough. 7
Anderson: Did his job in the main, but Smith nipped in front of him for leveller. 6
Maxwell: Booked. But other than that, did well enough. Nearly scored with a screamer. 7
Bailey: Part of a good Rovers midfield performance. 7
Craig: Quality performance from the youngster. 8
Biggins: Prominent and set up opener. 7
Adelakun: Moments of quality. 7
Molyneux: Tidy finish to put Rovers ahead. Dangerous. 7
Ironside: Led the line well and went close. 7
Substitutes: Westbrooke (Biggins 72) 6.
Rowe (Craig 87).
Not used: Jones, Olowu, Hurst, Biamou, Waters.