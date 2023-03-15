News you can trust since 1754
Ratings: A seven and plenty of sixes on a night when Huddersfield Town show spirit and persistence versus David Wagner's Norwich City

HERE are the Huddersfield Town ratings from Wednesday night’s Championship home game with Norwich City.

By Leon Wobschall
Published 15th Mar 2023, 22:37 GMT

Vaclik: Would have probably been expecting to be bigger on restart, for sure. One key late save. 6

Edmonds-Green: First home start since late August. Grew into game and stuck at it after a test in the first half when Norwich were dominant. Will have been relieved that Idah made way. 6

Lees: Solid and dependable and stayed strong when he had to. 7

Huddersfield substitute Tyreece Simpson man-handled by Canaries captain Grant Hanley. Picture: Tony Johnson.
Helik: Whole-hearted performance. Charged forward late on in search of a winner. 6

Ruffels: On the back foot in first half. Copped a late elbow from Marquinhos which saw Norwich player see red. 6

Koroma: Set up leveller, although not sure it was on purpose, but even so.. Grafted. 6

Hogg: Suffered along with others in first half. A good character and was better on the restart when Town pushed. 6

Rudoni: Missed a big early chance, but came back for more. 6

Jackson: Faded for a spell in second half, which Warnock noticed, but plenty of heart, energy and spirit. Had a first-half chance.

Ward: Battled away, but offered little attacking threat as dropped deep to help.

Waghorn: Put in a shift and involved in the equaliser. 6

Substitutes: Kasumu (Koroma 73), 6

Simpson (Waghorn 83), 6 – had a late chance.

Diarra (Ward 83). 6 – stirring late run.

Not used: Bilokapic, Pearson, Rhodes, Hungbo, Kasumu, Simpson, Diarra.

