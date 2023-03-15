HERE are the Huddersfield Town ratings from Wednesday night’s Championship home game with Norwich City.

Vaclik: Would have probably been expecting to be bigger on restart, for sure. One key late save. 6

Edmonds-Green: First home start since late August. Grew into game and stuck at it after a test in the first half when Norwich were dominant. Will have been relieved that Idah made way. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lees: Solid and dependable and stayed strong when he had to. 7

Huddersfield substitute Tyreece Simpson man-handled by Canaries captain Grant Hanley. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Helik: Whole-hearted performance. Charged forward late on in search of a winner. 6

Ruffels: On the back foot in first half. Copped a late elbow from Marquinhos which saw Norwich player see red. 6

Koroma: Set up leveller, although not sure it was on purpose, but even so.. Grafted. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hogg: Suffered along with others in first half. A good character and was better on the restart when Town pushed. 6

Rudoni: Missed a big early chance, but came back for more. 6

Jackson: Faded for a spell in second half, which Warnock noticed, but plenty of heart, energy and spirit. Had a first-half chance.

Ward: Battled away, but offered little attacking threat as dropped deep to help.

Waghorn: Put in a shift and involved in the equaliser. 6

Substitutes: Kasumu (Koroma 73), 6

Simpson (Waghorn 83), 6 – had a late chance.

Diarra (Ward 83). 6 – stirring late run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad