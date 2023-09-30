All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Legendary Flying Scotsman crashes in station - two injured
Duane “Keffe D” Davis charged with shooting Tupac dead

Ratings: 'Absorbing', 'in-character', 'top operator', 'threatening': Four Huddersfield players handed eights against Ipswich

HERE are the Huddersfield Town player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s Championship home game against Ipswich Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 30th Sep 2023, 17:38 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2023, 17:45 BST

Nicholls: Made a brilliant late save to deny substitute Freddie Ladapo. Top-class. 7

Pearson: Had to man the barricades at the end as Ipswich laid siege. 7.

Helik: Had issues with Hirst early on, but recovered. 6

Huddersfield Town's Ben Wiles (left) and Ipswich Towns' Conor Chaplin battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Picture date: Saturday September 30, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Huddersfield. Photo credit should read: Tim Markland/PA Wire RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Huddersfield Town's Ben Wiles (left) and Ipswich Towns' Conor Chaplin battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Picture date: Saturday September 30, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Huddersfield. Photo credit should read: Tim Markland/PA Wire RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
Huddersfield Town's Ben Wiles (left) and Ipswich Towns' Conor Chaplin battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Picture date: Saturday September 30, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Huddersfield. Photo credit should read: Tim Markland/PA Wire RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ruffels: Restored to the starting line-up and Hutchinson was a lively customer. 6

Thomas: Fortunate not to give away a first-half penalty, but his overall performance was decent. 7.

Hogg: In-character performance and was a force in the engine room. His absence was felt late on. 8

Wiles: Energy, drive, busy. 7.

Rudoni: Somehow denied a goal by Hladky and was a force on the afternoon. Top operator. 8.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nakayama: Involved in the breakthrough and had a productive afternoon. Another whose absence was felt late on. 7

Burgzorg: Posed issues for Ipswich’s harassed backline and got his goal. 8.

Koroma: Him and Hladky had an absorbing personal battle. Went close to score on several occasions. Threatening. 8

Substitutes: Edmonds-Green (Hogg 72), 6; Hudlin (Koroma 72), 6; Jackson (Nakayama 72); 6; Lees (Thomas 90+2); Harratt (Burgzorg 90+2).

Not used: Maxwell, Diarra, Headley, Edwards.

Related topics:HuddersfieldIpswich