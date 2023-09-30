Ratings: 'Absorbing', 'in-character', 'top operator', 'threatening': Four Huddersfield players handed eights against Ipswich
Nicholls: Made a brilliant late save to deny substitute Freddie Ladapo. Top-class. 7
Pearson: Had to man the barricades at the end as Ipswich laid siege. 7.
Helik: Had issues with Hirst early on, but recovered. 6
Ruffels: Restored to the starting line-up and Hutchinson was a lively customer. 6
Thomas: Fortunate not to give away a first-half penalty, but his overall performance was decent. 7.
Hogg: In-character performance and was a force in the engine room. His absence was felt late on. 8
Wiles: Energy, drive, busy. 7.
Rudoni: Somehow denied a goal by Hladky and was a force on the afternoon. Top operator. 8.
Nakayama: Involved in the breakthrough and had a productive afternoon. Another whose absence was felt late on. 7
Burgzorg: Posed issues for Ipswich’s harassed backline and got his goal. 8.
Koroma: Him and Hladky had an absorbing personal battle. Went close to score on several occasions. Threatening. 8
Substitutes: Edmonds-Green (Hogg 72), 6; Hudlin (Koroma 72), 6; Jackson (Nakayama 72); 6; Lees (Thomas 90+2); Harratt (Burgzorg 90+2).
Not used: Maxwell, Diarra, Headley, Edwards.