Ratings: Barnsley FC substitutes take the stage - but some rough marks elsewhere against Portsmouth

HERE are the Barnsley player ratings from Tuesday night’s League One home game against Portsmouth at Oakwell.
Leon Wobschall
Leon Wobschall
Published 19th Sep 2023, 22:34 BST

Roberts: Looked unfortunate for the penalty, even though he started tentatively. Better after the horror opening for Barnsley. 6

Williams: Hard going for the captain early on. Better on the resumption. 6

Lopata: Struggled along with others in a dreadful opening. 5

Oakwell, home of Barnsley FC.Oakwell, home of Barnsley FC.
Oakwell, home of Barnsley FC.

McCart: Sound and steady on Saturday, this was tougher. 5

Cotter: Scored his second of the season. Had defensive issues in first half. 6

Phillips: Game passed him by in first half, more involved after. 6

Kane: Came more to the fore as the game progressed. Not great in first period along with a number of others. 6

Russell: Looked lost in the first half and toiled badly. Hauled off at break. 4

Cadden: Had major issues coping with Lane. 5

McAtee: Got the hook at half-time. 5

Cole: Could not add to his goal rush. 6

Substitutes: Styles (Russell 45). Made a big difference with his poise – and nicked a goal, thanks to Norris. 7.

Dodgson (Cadden 45). Took his chance when he came on and proved a strong outlet. 7

Cosgrove (McAtee 45). Missed a couple of chances, but his physicality caused problems. 6.

O’Keefe (Cotter 71). Added something down the right. 7.

Watters (Cole 78). Had a go late on. 6

Not used: Killip, Shepherd.

