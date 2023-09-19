Ratings: Barnsley FC substitutes take the stage - but some rough marks elsewhere against Portsmouth
Roberts: Looked unfortunate for the penalty, even though he started tentatively. Better after the horror opening for Barnsley. 6
Williams: Hard going for the captain early on. Better on the resumption. 6
Lopata: Struggled along with others in a dreadful opening. 5
McCart: Sound and steady on Saturday, this was tougher. 5
Cotter: Scored his second of the season. Had defensive issues in first half. 6
Phillips: Game passed him by in first half, more involved after. 6
Kane: Came more to the fore as the game progressed. Not great in first period along with a number of others. 6
Russell: Looked lost in the first half and toiled badly. Hauled off at break. 4
Cadden: Had major issues coping with Lane. 5
McAtee: Got the hook at half-time. 5
Cole: Could not add to his goal rush. 6
Substitutes: Styles (Russell 45). Made a big difference with his poise – and nicked a goal, thanks to Norris. 7.
Dodgson (Cadden 45). Took his chance when he came on and proved a strong outlet. 7
Cosgrove (McAtee 45). Missed a couple of chances, but his physicality caused problems. 6.
O’Keefe (Cotter 71). Added something down the right. 7.
Watters (Cole 78). Had a go late on. 6
Not used: Killip, Shepherd.