Ratings: Barnsley FC substitutes take the stage - but some rough marks elsewhere against Portsmouth

HERE are the Barnsley player ratings from Tuesday night’s League One home game against Portsmouth at Oakwell.

Roberts: Looked unfortunate for the penalty, even though he started tentatively. Better after the horror opening for Barnsley. 6

Williams: Hard going for the captain early on. Better on the resumption. 6

Lopata: Struggled along with others in a dreadful opening. 5

Oakwell, home of Barnsley FC.

McCart: Sound and steady on Saturday, this was tougher. 5

Cotter: Scored his second of the season. Had defensive issues in first half. 6

Phillips: Game passed him by in first half, more involved after. 6

Kane: Came more to the fore as the game progressed. Not great in first period along with a number of others. 6

Russell: Looked lost in the first half and toiled badly. Hauled off at break. 4

Cadden: Had major issues coping with Lane. 5

McAtee: Got the hook at half-time. 5

Cole: Could not add to his goal rush. 6

Substitutes: Styles (Russell 45). Made a big difference with his poise – and nicked a goal, thanks to Norris. 7.

Dodgson (Cadden 45). Took his chance when he came on and proved a strong outlet. 7

Cosgrove (McAtee 45). Missed a couple of chances, but his physicality caused problems. 6.

O’Keefe (Cotter 71). Added something down the right. 7.

Watters (Cole 78). Had a go late on. 6