Ratings: Encouragement from debutant Scott Twine and Liam Delap produces a quality assist - but not a night for big marks for Hull City v Bristol City
Ingram: Pressurised with the ball at his feet. Couple of big saves in second half. 7
Coyle: Not as bucaneering as the previous home game. Bristol City had a lot to fret about than Sheffield Wednesday. 6
Jones: Went very close to doubling City’s lead before the break. Plenty of work at the other end. 7
McLoughlin: Key block to thwart Wells as the Robins enjoyed a dominant spell. Had to hold firm. 6
Greaves: Booked early, but showed a strong response to make two big blocks later in first half. Wells did give him the slip for leveller, that said. 6
Slater: Dovetailed well with Seri early on, but it became a night for digging in after. 6
Seri: Set the tone early on as City looked the business. But got a bit sloppy after the visitors recomposed themselves and had an assertive spell which they maintained. 6
Traore: Looked up for it and a danger going forward in the opening 20 minutes or so. Then the game changed. Going the other way, his decision-making was awry at times. 6
Tufan: No hat-trick on this occasion, but on the scoresheet with another tidy finish all the same. Faded as the Robins took charge. 6
Twine: A home debut for the recent arrival and the Robins were wary of him. Showed his set-piece quality on a couple of occasions. 7
Delap: Handed some deserved pre-match plaudits by his manager and justified them with a quality assist. 7
Substitutes: Connolly (Delap 61). Missed a big chance and denied by O'Leary late on. 6
Estupinan (Tufan 61) Fired one shot from distance at O’Leary. Put himself about to be fair. 7
Vaughan (Traore 75) 6.
Christie (Coyle 89).
Not used: Lo-Tutala, Vinagre, Allahyar, Simons, Smith.