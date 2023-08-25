HERE are the Hull City player ratings from Friday night’s Championship home game against Bristol City at the MKM Stadium.

Ingram: Pressurised with the ball at his feet. Couple of big saves in second half. 7

Coyle: Not as bucaneering as the previous home game. Bristol City had a lot to fret about than Sheffield Wednesday. 6

Jones: Went very close to doubling City’s lead before the break. Plenty of work at the other end. 7

HULL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 25: Ozan Tufan of Hull City celebrates after scoring the team's first goa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Bristol City at MKM Stadium on August 25, 2023 in Hull, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

McLoughlin: Key block to thwart Wells as the Robins enjoyed a dominant spell. Had to hold firm. 6

Greaves: Booked early, but showed a strong response to make two big blocks later in first half. Wells did give him the slip for leveller, that said. 6

Slater: Dovetailed well with Seri early on, but it became a night for digging in after. 6

Seri: Set the tone early on as City looked the business. But got a bit sloppy after the visitors recomposed themselves and had an assertive spell which they maintained. 6

Traore: Looked up for it and a danger going forward in the opening 20 minutes or so. Then the game changed. Going the other way, his decision-making was awry at times. 6

Tufan: No hat-trick on this occasion, but on the scoresheet with another tidy finish all the same. Faded as the Robins took charge. 6

Twine: A home debut for the recent arrival and the Robins were wary of him. Showed his set-piece quality on a couple of occasions. 7

Delap: Handed some deserved pre-match plaudits by his manager and justified them with a quality assist. 7

Substitutes: Connolly (Delap 61). Missed a big chance and denied by O'Leary late on. 6

Estupinan (Tufan 61) Fired one shot from distance at O’Leary. Put himself about to be fair. 7

Vaughan (Traore 75) 6.

Christie (Coyle 89).