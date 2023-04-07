Ratings: Five 8's and plenty of 7s as Rotherham United secure an excellent win over West Brom

Johansson: Guessed right for the penalty, but beaten. Protected pretty well. 6
Harding: One or two problematic issues down his side with Asante in the first half. But steadied himself in second half and went close to a goal late on. 7
Humphreys: Dike was a threat at times, but the defender stayed on message and was very good. 8
Wright: In the wars in the first half and the luckless defender had to hobble off, unfortunately. 7
Hjelde: Had to be alert against a class act in Wallace. Went close with a fiercely-struck shot. Showed real character and really enjoyed himself in second half in particular. 8
Coventry: His corners posed issues at times. Took one for the team with a booking early in the second half. 7
Lindsay: Operated in an advanced role – and seemed to relish it. Saw a good opportunity saved it in the first period on a day when he was responsible throughout. Resounding show 8
Ogbene: Went close after going solo in the second half when he struck a post and hit the bar late on. Customary aplomb and put his hand up amid a very good team performance. 8
Fosu: Spurned a golden chance to put the Millers ahead when he fired a rebound wastefully over. Got over it and emphatically fired home the clincher for United – his first goal for the club. 7
Ferguson: Went close in the first half and drifted about and caused issues for Albion. Set up Hugill’s second. 7
Hugill: Missed an absolute sitter against an old club early on and then gave away a penalty. And then he took over and showed immense character with a masterful performance – netting two goals. Bullied Albion’s backline. 8
Substitutes: Blackett (Wrighty 25). Answered the call when Wright went off early and was orderly. 7
Rathbone (Ferguson 65). Made his eagerly-awaited return from injury after being out since the end of February. 7
Odoffin (Lindsay 87).
Not used: Vickers, Bramall, Eaves, Kelly.