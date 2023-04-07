All Sections
Ratings: Five 8's and plenty of 7s as Rotherham United secure an excellent win over West Brom

HERE are the Rotherham United player ratings from Good Friday’s Championship home game with West Brom.

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 7th Apr 2023, 15:03 BST

Johansson: Guessed right for the penalty, but beaten. Protected pretty well. 6

Harding: One or two problematic issues down his side with Asante in the first half. But steadied himself in second half and went close to a goal late on. 7

Humphreys: Dike was a threat at times, but the defender stayed on message and was very good. 8

Rotherham United's Jordan Hugill celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham. Picture date: Friday April 7, 2023.
Rotherham United's Jordan Hugill celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham. Picture date: Friday April 7, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Rotherham. Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Wright: In the wars in the first half and the luckless defender had to hobble off, unfortunately. 7

Hjelde: Had to be alert against a class act in Wallace. Went close with a fiercely-struck shot. Showed real character and really enjoyed himself in second half in particular. 8

Coventry: His corners posed issues at times. Took one for the team with a booking early in the second half. 7

Lindsay: Operated in an advanced role – and seemed to relish it. Saw a good opportunity saved it in the first period on a day when he was responsible throughout. Resounding show 8

Ogbene: Went close after going solo in the second half when he struck a post and hit the bar late on. Customary aplomb and put his hand up amid a very good team performance. 8

Fosu: Spurned a golden chance to put the Millers ahead when he fired a rebound wastefully over. Got over it and emphatically fired home the clincher for United – his first goal for the club. 7

Ferguson: Went close in the first half and drifted about and caused issues for Albion. Set up Hugill’s second. 7

Hugill: Missed an absolute sitter against an old club early on and then gave away a penalty. And then he took over and showed immense character with a masterful performance – netting two goals. Bullied Albion’s backline. 8

Substitutes: Blackett (Wrighty 25). Answered the call when Wright went off early and was orderly. 7

Rathbone (Ferguson 65). Made his eagerly-awaited return from injury after being out since the end of February. 7

Odoffin (Lindsay 87).

Not used: Vickers, Bramall, Eaves, Kelly.

West BromAlbion