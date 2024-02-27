Ratings: Fours almost all over as Harrogate Town produce a lamentable League Two showing at home to Newport County
Belshaw: Brilliant save ahead of County’s second. No protection. 6
Abu: Struggled defensively and to make an influence going forward. Kept going in fairness. 5
O’Connor: Some uncharacteristic mistakes. 4
Gibson: Daft handball for the Newport opener from the spot. 4
Burrell: Restored to the side and toiled. 5
Cornelius: Could not get Town going in the engine room. 4
Falkingham: First start since New Year’s Day and him and Cornelius were comprehensively second best in their midfield duel, big time. Booked. 4
Odoh: Switched sides in first half, but to no avail. Sloppy. 4
M Daly: Not at his best, like all of his team-mates. 4
Sivi: The first to get the hook on 50 minutes. 4
March: Handed an opportunity up top and couldn’t take it. Nothing to feed off, mind. 4
Substitutes: Thomson (Sivi 51) Goal and named man of the match. 7
Sutton (Cornelius 57) 6.
Dooley (Falkingham 57) 6.
Bloxham (Odoh 57) 6.
Muldoon (March 57) 6.
Not used: Oxley, Mattock.