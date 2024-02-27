Belshaw: Brilliant save ahead of County’s second. No protection. 6

Abu: Struggled defensively and to make an influence going forward. Kept going in fairness. 5

O’Connor: Some uncharacteristic mistakes. 4

Wetherby Road, home of Harrogate Town AFC.

Gibson: Daft handball for the Newport opener from the spot. 4

Burrell: Restored to the side and toiled. 5

Cornelius: Could not get Town going in the engine room. 4

Falkingham: First start since New Year’s Day and him and Cornelius were comprehensively second best in their midfield duel, big time. Booked. 4

Odoh: Switched sides in first half, but to no avail. Sloppy. 4

M Daly: Not at his best, like all of his team-mates. 4

Sivi: The first to get the hook on 50 minutes. 4

March: Handed an opportunity up top and couldn’t take it. Nothing to feed off, mind. 4

Substitutes: Thomson (Sivi 51) Goal and named man of the match. 7

Sutton (Cornelius 57) 6.

Dooley (Falkingham 57) 6.

Bloxham (Odoh 57) 6.

Muldoon (March 57) 6.