Ratings: Fours almost all over as Harrogate Town produce a lamentable League Two showing at home to Newport County

HERE are the Harrogate Town player ratings from Tuesday night’s League Two game against Newport County at Wetherby Road.
By Leon Wobschall
Published 27th Feb 2024, 21:39 GMT

Belshaw: Brilliant save ahead of County’s second. No protection. 6

Abu: Struggled defensively and to make an influence going forward. Kept going in fairness. 5

O’Connor: Some uncharacteristic mistakes. 4

Gibson: Daft handball for the Newport opener from the spot. 4

Burrell: Restored to the side and toiled. 5

Cornelius: Could not get Town going in the engine room. 4

Falkingham: First start since New Year’s Day and him and Cornelius were comprehensively second best in their midfield duel, big time. Booked. 4

Odoh: Switched sides in first half, but to no avail. Sloppy. 4

M Daly: Not at his best, like all of his team-mates. 4

Sivi: The first to get the hook on 50 minutes. 4

March: Handed an opportunity up top and couldn’t take it. Nothing to feed off, mind. 4

Substitutes: Thomson (Sivi 51) Goal and named man of the match. 7

Sutton (Cornelius 57) 6.

Dooley (Falkingham 57) 6.

Bloxham (Odoh 57) 6.

Muldoon (March 57) 6.

Not used: Oxley, Mattock.

