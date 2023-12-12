Ratings: Fours and fives across the board as Huddersfield Town's troubled season continues versus Preston

HERE are the Huddersfield Town player ratings from Tuesday evening’s Championship home game against Preston North End at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Maxwell: Should have done better for opener and second goal went through his legs. Difficult evening. 4

Pearson: Toiled alongside his fellow defenders. Did well to set up Ward’s goal in fairness before an unfortunate injury. 5

Helik: Survived an early penalty appeal. Preston’s front players were a handful. 4

John Smith's Stadium, home of Huddersfield Town AFC. Picture: Getty.

Lees: Very tough first half, lucky not to concede a penalty. 4

Thomas: Nothing wrong with his work-rate and attitude and kept going in fairness. 5

Hogg: Town were governed in the middle of the park. Bit better in second half as pride kicked in. 5

Kasumu: Game passed him by, to be fair. 4

Austerfield: Handed his first home league start, but it was not one to savour. 4

Koroma: Looked lost in a left wing-back role. 4

Ward: Nothing to feed off until given a chance early in the second half, which he buried. 5

Burgzorg: Moments of threat and gave PNE something to think about, at least. 5

Substitutes: Headley (Koroma 45) 5.

Wiles (Austerfield 45) 5.

Nakayama (Lees 45) 5.

Diarra (Ward 61) 5.

Edmonds-Green (Pearson 65), 4.