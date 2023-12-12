Ratings: Fours and fives across the board as Huddersfield Town's troubled season continues versus Preston
Maxwell: Should have done better for opener and second goal went through his legs. Difficult evening. 4
Pearson: Toiled alongside his fellow defenders. Did well to set up Ward’s goal in fairness before an unfortunate injury. 5
Helik: Survived an early penalty appeal. Preston’s front players were a handful. 4
Lees: Very tough first half, lucky not to concede a penalty. 4
Thomas: Nothing wrong with his work-rate and attitude and kept going in fairness. 5
Hogg: Town were governed in the middle of the park. Bit better in second half as pride kicked in. 5
Kasumu: Game passed him by, to be fair. 4
Austerfield: Handed his first home league start, but it was not one to savour. 4
Koroma: Looked lost in a left wing-back role. 4
Ward: Nothing to feed off until given a chance early in the second half, which he buried. 5
Burgzorg: Moments of threat and gave PNE something to think about, at least. 5
Substitutes: Headley (Koroma 45) 5.
Wiles (Austerfield 45) 5.
Nakayama (Lees 45) 5.
Diarra (Ward 61) 5.
Edmonds-Green (Pearson 65), 4.
Not used: Nicholls, Edwards, Ayina, Iorpenda.