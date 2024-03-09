Ratings: Fours and fives and one damning three on a shambolic afternoon for Barnsley FC against Lincoln City

HERE are the Barnsley player ratings from Saturday’s League One home encounter with Lincoln City.
Leon Wobschall
Published 9th Mar 2024, 17:00 GMT

Roberts: Left totally exposed. Made some good saves to keep the score down, remarkably.

De Gevigney: Plaudits lately, but this was a horrid afternoon for the Frenchman, with Lincoln sub Moylan having him on toast. 3

McCart: Brought into the side for the injured Pines and couldn’t hold it together. 4

Oakwell, home of Barnsley FC.Oakwell, home of Barnsley FC.
Earl: Another to receive some recent wraps, but this was a different story. 4

Williams: Tough old day for the skipper. 4

Connell: Did well enough in first half before being brought off when it got messy. 5

Phillips: A sublime finish not in keeping with a sorry day for Reds. 6

Kane: Booked and not at the races whatsoever. Brought off. 4

Cadden: Barnsley’s best player in the first half when game was live. 6

McAtee: Came off early in the second half. 5

Cole: Six without a goal now. 5

Substitutes: Cosgrove (McAtee 53), 5; Grant (Kane 53), 4; Marsh (Cole 65), 5; O’Keeffe (Cadden 67), 6; Russell (Connell 78), 6.

Not used: Killip, Cotter.

