Ratings: Fours and fives and one damning three on a shambolic afternoon for Barnsley FC against Lincoln City
Roberts: Left totally exposed. Made some good saves to keep the score down, remarkably.
De Gevigney: Plaudits lately, but this was a horrid afternoon for the Frenchman, with Lincoln sub Moylan having him on toast. 3
McCart: Brought into the side for the injured Pines and couldn’t hold it together. 4
Earl: Another to receive some recent wraps, but this was a different story. 4
Williams: Tough old day for the skipper. 4
Connell: Did well enough in first half before being brought off when it got messy. 5
Phillips: A sublime finish not in keeping with a sorry day for Reds. 6
Kane: Booked and not at the races whatsoever. Brought off. 4
Cadden: Barnsley’s best player in the first half when game was live. 6
McAtee: Came off early in the second half. 5
Cole: Six without a goal now. 5
Substitutes: Cosgrove (McAtee 53), 5; Grant (Kane 53), 4; Marsh (Cole 65), 5; O’Keeffe (Cadden 67), 6; Russell (Connell 78), 6.
Not used: Killip, Cotter.