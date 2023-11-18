Ratings: Fours and fives on a rough defensive afternoon for Bradford City at Notts County
Lewis: Left exposed in first half. Made one brilliant save to deny Langstaff. 6
Halliday: Showed some heart going forward, but it was tough defensively. 5
Taylor: A first half of pure toil and got the hook at the break. 4
Stubbs: A difficult afternoon for sure. 4
Richards: Decidedly rusty and was left for dead by Nemane for the opener. Slightly better as a wing-back in second half. 5
Pointon: Looked the one player with a semblance of threat in the first half for City. Came off at the break, perhaps to spare him with the visitors being 4-0 down. 6
Gilliead: Pulled one back with a deflected shot in the second half. Kept going at least. 6
Smallwood: Struggled to man the barricades in first half. 5
Walker: Had suffered along with plenty of others before a clinical low finish revived him. 6
Smith: Was bright and involved in the second half before making way. 6
Cook: Showed persistence and character like Gilliead. Did not hide. 6
Substitutes: Platt (Taylor 45), 5; Kelly (Pointon 45), 6; Wilson (Smith 70) 6.
Not used: Doyle, Osadebe, Oduor, Chapman.