Ratings: Fours and fives on a rough defensive afternoon for Bradford City at Notts County

HERE are the Bradford City player ratings from Saturday lunch-time’s League Two game against Notts County at Meadow Lane.

Lewis: Left exposed in first half. Made one brilliant save to deny Langstaff. 6

Halliday: Showed some heart going forward, but it was tough defensively. 5

Taylor: A first half of pure toil and got the hook at the break. 4

Notts County's Daniel Crowley (left) scores their fourth goal against Bradford City during the Sky Bet League Two match at Meadow Lane. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

Stubbs: A difficult afternoon for sure. 4

Richards: Decidedly rusty and was left for dead by Nemane for the opener. Slightly better as a wing-back in second half. 5

Pointon: Looked the one player with a semblance of threat in the first half for City. Came off at the break, perhaps to spare him with the visitors being 4-0 down. 6

Gilliead: Pulled one back with a deflected shot in the second half. Kept going at least. 6

Smallwood: Struggled to man the barricades in first half. 5

Walker: Had suffered along with plenty of others before a clinical low finish revived him. 6

Smith: Was bright and involved in the second half before making way. 6

Cook: Showed persistence and character like Gilliead. Did not hide. 6

Substitutes: Platt (Taylor 45), 5; Kelly (Pointon 45), 6; Wilson (Smith 70) 6.