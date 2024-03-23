Ratings: Harrogate Town v Bradford City - an 'excellent' 8 for a Bantams old boy and a mass of 4s for the visitors

Harrogate Town

Belshaw: Key save to deny Wright. 6

Burrell: Telling cross for opener. 6

Harrogate Town's Levi Sutton challenges Bradford City's Jamie Walker on derby day. Picture: Tony Johnson.

O’Connor: Up the battle versus old club. 7

R McDonald: Decent alongside O’Connor. 7

Foulds: Plenty of work versus old club. 6

Sutton: Strong display on derby club against former employers. Excellent. 8

Dooley: Grew into game for the hosts. Booked. 6

Thomson: Thumping penalty. 7

M Daly: Close with an opportunistic volley. 7

Sivi: Fairly quiet. 6

March: Sharp header and a milestone goal. Boost to his confidence. 7

Substitutes: Muldoon (Dooley 66).

Odoh (March 90).

Not used: Oxley, Abu, Falkingham, Cornelius, Bloxham.

Bradford City

S Walker: No chance with any of the goals. 6

Oyegoke: City’s best player, but had misfortune to concede an own goal 6.

Platt: A few silly challenges, lucky not to be booked. 4

Ridehalgh: Some dodgy moments. 4

Halliday: Threatened down right in first half. Penalised for a handball. 5

Smallwood: Did not provide the control City required. 5

McDonald: Saw a fair bit on ball on his first-team return. 5

Richards: Didn’t look at ease, opener came down his side. 4

J Walker: One or two moments. City needed more from him. 4

Cook: No real chances, service was very poor. 5

Wright: Frustrating afternoon. Missed a big chance. 4

Substitutes: Kelly (Platt 63) 5.

Wilson (Ridehalgh 63) 5.

Pointon (J Walker 63) 5.

Chapman (Wright 78).

Wadsworth (McDonald 86).