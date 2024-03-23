Ratings: Harrogate Town v Bradford City - an 'excellent' 8 for a Bantams old boy and a mass of 4s for the visitors

HERE are the Harrogate Town and Bradford City player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s League Two derby at Wetherby Road.
Leon Wobschall
Published 23rd Mar 2024, 15:10 GMT

Harrogate Town

Belshaw: Key save to deny Wright. 6

Burrell: Telling cross for opener. 6

Harrogate Town's Levi Sutton challenges Bradford City's Jamie Walker on derby day. Picture: Tony Johnson.Harrogate Town's Levi Sutton challenges Bradford City's Jamie Walker on derby day. Picture: Tony Johnson.
O’Connor: Up the battle versus old club. 7

R McDonald: Decent alongside O’Connor. 7

Foulds: Plenty of work versus old club. 6

Sutton: Strong display on derby club against former employers. Excellent. 8

Dooley: Grew into game for the hosts. Booked. 6

Thomson: Thumping penalty. 7

M Daly: Close with an opportunistic volley. 7

Sivi: Fairly quiet. 6

March: Sharp header and a milestone goal. Boost to his confidence. 7

Substitutes: Muldoon (Dooley 66).

Odoh (March 90).

Not used: Oxley, Abu, Falkingham, Cornelius, Bloxham.

Bradford City

S Walker: No chance with any of the goals. 6

Oyegoke: City’s best player, but had misfortune to concede an own goal 6.

Platt: A few silly challenges, lucky not to be booked. 4

Ridehalgh: Some dodgy moments. 4

Halliday: Threatened down right in first half. Penalised for a handball. 5

Smallwood: Did not provide the control City required. 5

McDonald: Saw a fair bit on ball on his first-team return. 5

Richards: Didn’t look at ease, opener came down his side. 4

J Walker: One or two moments. City needed more from him. 4

Cook: No real chances, service was very poor. 5

Wright: Frustrating afternoon. Missed a big chance. 4

Substitutes: Kelly (Platt 63) 5.

Wilson (Ridehalgh 63) 5.

Pointon (J Walker 63) 5.

Chapman (Wright 78).

Wadsworth (McDonald 86).

Unused substitutes: Doyle, Smith.

