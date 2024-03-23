Ratings: Harrogate Town v Bradford City - an 'excellent' 8 for a Bantams old boy and a mass of 4s for the visitors
Harrogate Town
Belshaw: Key save to deny Wright. 6
Burrell: Telling cross for opener. 6
O’Connor: Up the battle versus old club. 7
R McDonald: Decent alongside O’Connor. 7
Foulds: Plenty of work versus old club. 6
Sutton: Strong display on derby club against former employers. Excellent. 8
Dooley: Grew into game for the hosts. Booked. 6
Thomson: Thumping penalty. 7
M Daly: Close with an opportunistic volley. 7
Sivi: Fairly quiet. 6
March: Sharp header and a milestone goal. Boost to his confidence. 7
Substitutes: Muldoon (Dooley 66).
Odoh (March 90).
Not used: Oxley, Abu, Falkingham, Cornelius, Bloxham.
Bradford City
S Walker: No chance with any of the goals. 6
Oyegoke: City’s best player, but had misfortune to concede an own goal 6.
Platt: A few silly challenges, lucky not to be booked. 4
Ridehalgh: Some dodgy moments. 4
Halliday: Threatened down right in first half. Penalised for a handball. 5
Smallwood: Did not provide the control City required. 5
McDonald: Saw a fair bit on ball on his first-team return. 5
Richards: Didn’t look at ease, opener came down his side. 4
J Walker: One or two moments. City needed more from him. 4
Cook: No real chances, service was very poor. 5
Wright: Frustrating afternoon. Missed a big chance. 4
Substitutes: Kelly (Platt 63) 5.
Wilson (Ridehalgh 63) 5.
Pointon (J Walker 63) 5.
Chapman (Wright 78).
Wadsworth (McDonald 86).
Unused substitutes: Doyle, Smith.