Collins: Could do little with the goals. 6
Britain: Had a tough time against Ebosele, with Derby posting a lot of danger down his side. Big mistake for the second goal. 4
Helik: A day for concentration with Derby possessing movement as opposed to brute strength up top. Midfield failed to protect the defence and ended the game up front. 6
Andersen: Had his hands full against a very lively Derby. One second-half error almost led to a goal. 5
Vita: Ebiowei gave him plenty to think about down his side. 5
Wolfe: Booked early on and found it hard going. 5
Gomes: Derby governed midfield in opening 45 and after. 4.
Quina: Struggled to get into the game. 5
Bassi: Big contrast to the previous Saturday. Game passed him by. 4
Styles: A disappointment after looking like getting his mojo back of late. 5
Morris: The one who looked convincing for the Reds, A leader. Needed others with him. Had best two chances. 7
Substitutes: Benson (Wolfe 60). 5
Oduor (Gomes 70) 5,
Kitching (Brittain 84).
Not used: Walton,, Palmer, Halme, Cole.