Ratings: How Barnsley FC players fared at Derby County

HERE are the Barnsley FC player ratings from Saturday afternoon's Championship game against Derby County at Pride Park.

By Leon Wobschall
Saturday, 5th March 2022, 4:53 pm

Collins: Could do little with the goals. 6

Britain: Had a tough time against Ebosele, with Derby posting a lot of danger down his side. Big mistake for the second goal. 4

Helik: A day for concentration with Derby possessing movement as opposed to brute strength up top. Midfield failed to protect the defence and ended the game up front. 6

Pride Park.

Andersen: Had his hands full against a very lively Derby. One second-half error almost led to a goal. 5

Vita: Ebiowei gave him plenty to think about down his side. 5

Wolfe: Booked early on and found it hard going. 5

Gomes: Derby governed midfield in opening 45 and after. 4.

Quina: Struggled to get into the game. 5

Bassi: Big contrast to the previous Saturday. Game passed him by. 4

Styles: A disappointment after looking like getting his mojo back of late. 5

Morris: The one who looked convincing for the Reds, A leader. Needed others with him. Had best two chances. 7

Substitutes: Benson (Wolfe 60). 5

Oduor (Gomes 70) 5,

Kitching (Brittain 84).

Not used: Walton,, Palmer, Halme, Cole.

