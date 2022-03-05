Collins: Could do little with the goals. 6

Britain: Had a tough time against Ebosele, with Derby posting a lot of danger down his side. Big mistake for the second goal. 4

Helik: A day for concentration with Derby possessing movement as opposed to brute strength up top. Midfield failed to protect the defence and ended the game up front. 6

Pride Park.

Andersen: Had his hands full against a very lively Derby. One second-half error almost led to a goal. 5

Vita: Ebiowei gave him plenty to think about down his side. 5

Wolfe: Booked early on and found it hard going. 5

Gomes: Derby governed midfield in opening 45 and after. 4.

Quina: Struggled to get into the game. 5

Bassi: Big contrast to the previous Saturday. Game passed him by. 4

Styles: A disappointment after looking like getting his mojo back of late. 5

Morris: The one who looked convincing for the Reds, A leader. Needed others with him. Had best two chances. 7

Substitutes: Benson (Wolfe 60). 5

Oduor (Gomes 70) 5,

Kitching (Brittain 84).